From: Martina Lippl

It is an absolute emergency – a fatal intestinal obstruction is imminent. Veterinarians save a pit bull. The operation reveals horrifying things.

Bolzano – The eating habits of dogs are a wide field. There are four-legged friends who, like a vacuum cleaner, think everything on the floor is a treat. Others simply devour everything that comes their way. The case of the seven-and-a-half-year-old dog Era probably exceeds the imagination of many owners. The 40-kilogram American Bully XL ended up in the veterinary clinic in Bolzano (Italy) with a shocking diagnosis: 17 socks and several pieces of plastic are blocking her gastrointestinal tract.

Pitbull drama – vets remove 17 socks and several plastic parts

“The operation was technically a gastrotomy to remove everything from the stomach,” explains veterinarian Dr. Federica Bovenga, who coordinated the veterinary team. This involves surgically opening the stomach. “Fortunately, Era responded very positively and the next morning she was much better.”

Pitbull saved by emergency surgery: Veterinary team removes 17 socks and plastic particles from gastrointestinal tract. © Bozen Animal Clinic

Emergency surgery saves American Bully XL’s life

It was a delicate situation and required rapid emergency intervention, the veterinary clinic writes in a Facebook-Post. There are photos of the patient, the operation and the dangerous foreign bodies. According to the veterinary team, the plastic parts come from children’s toys.

It is not always easy to tell whether a dog has eaten a dangerous foreign body, says the Bozen veterinary clinic’s Facebook post. This is especially true if the dog is home alone or is hiding from the owner’s eyes. If you suspect that a dog has swallowed a foreign body, an examination by a vet is strongly recommended.

Why do dogs swallow dangerous foreign objects?

Dogs swallow foreign objects for a variety of reasons. Sometimes this happens due to behavioral problems related to fear or jealousy. Other times it is caused by boredom or stomach problems. Veterinarians point out that there are people who suffer from what is known as Pica Syndrome. Pica is an eating disorder in which they compulsively eat inedible objects. This behavior can indicate chronic inflammation or other health problems.

According to the MSD Manualspeople with pica regularly eat things like paper, soil, dirt or hair – things that are not labelled as food. “In children under the age of 2, this behaviour is considered developmentally normal.”

