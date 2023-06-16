Sega today announced a collaboration with pop star Pitbull, who will be among the lead singers in the new episode of its maraca-based rhythm ‘n game, Samba de Amigo: Party Central, and will also appear in the Meta Quest version of Samba de Amigo. Pitbull songs that will be included include Shake Senora featuring T-Pain and Sean Paul and a new track, Let’s Take a Shot, which will be released as a single for Pitbull’s upcoming album, Trackhouse. Both tracks will be available for both titles in a free day-of-release update. The base game also includes another Pitbull hit, Celebrate, which was announced in a previous update. Samba de Amigo: Party Central will be released on Nintendo Switch on August 29, 2023. Samba de Amigo is scheduled for release on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro, Meta’s virtual reality headsets, this fall, and for Meta Quest 3 later this year when the new hardware hits stores. It will in fact be among the launch titles of the third version of the Meta viewer.