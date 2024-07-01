The State Police tracked down a homeless man who had beaten his dog and thrown it into a bin in Rome. The man was reported for the crime of animal cruelty. The animal, a splendid example of a pit bull, was saved thanks to the intervention of the police from the San Lorenzo police station and the Sant’Ippolito police station.

The officers, during the territorial control service, on the orders of the Operations Room, intervened in via dei Sabelli following a report of a man who had violently beaten his dog and then thrown it into a dumpster; when they approached they actually found the pregnant dog visibly frightened and the passers-by who, shortly before, had witnessed the scene.

The dog hospitalized in La Muratella

The officers quickly intercepted the owner, a homeless man who was later reported, and thus secured the little dog who was later entrusted to the “La Muratella” dog shelter in the San Paolo area.

Brambilla’s thanks

“A heartfelt thanks to the State Police and in particular to the officers of the local police stations who yesterday, in Rome, not only saved a dog beaten and thrown into a rubbish bin, but also tracked down and reported the homeless citizen responsible for this horrible act. The police know this well: crimes against animals are not second-class crimes and must not go unpunished. Instead, the administration of Rome Capital should pay more attention to forms of exploitation such as begging with animals, prohibited by municipal regulations but often tolerated”. This was stated by Michela Vittoria Brambilla (We Moderates), president of the Parliamentary Intergroup for Animal Rights and Environmental Protection and president of the Italian League for the Defense of Animals and the Environment.

Oipa to the Municipality: “Special figures in the Local Police”

In the next few hours, the International Organization for Animal Protection (Oipa) will present a complaint for mistreatment, pursuant to article 544 ter of the Criminal Code, against the man who kicked the pit bull he was holding in Rome. In the capital there is a resurgence of the phenomenon of dogs being used for begging, a case prohibited by article 14 of the municipal regulation on the protection of animals.

Unfortunately, the controls are few, the association emphasizes, and when citizens call the municipal police or 112 to report animals in difficulty following beggars or “problematic subjects”, the report is almost never followed by timely intervention. OIPA also for this reason asks the Campidoglio to introduce special figures in the Municipal Police Corps so that the reports are followed by immediate interventions against subjects who mistreat animals and who usually stay in the reported place for only a short time.