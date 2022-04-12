Guadalajaram Jalisco.- Are holidays and also time dragon fruitsince in the Historical Center Guadalajara is home to the traditional Pitaya Fair, installed at various points.

Pitayas are an exotic and seasonal fruit that occurs only at three points of Jalisco: Sayula, Amacueca and in the town of Techaluta de Montenegro, the latter being the origin of the coveted fruit.

It is already a tradition in the months of April, May and June being able to taste pitayas at different points in the Historic Center of Guadalajara, such as the nine corners and the Mexicaltzingo Square.

They can be found in four colors: red, yellow, white and purple, which depending on the color, can vary its flavor somewhat.

The story tells that it is in the neighborhood of Mexicaltzingo, right in the Plaza, where the pitayas from Techaluta from Montenegroago already more than 60 years and from there they became a tradition.

If you travel to Guadalajara or stroll through the historic center this season, a pitaya can quench your craving and thirst, since they are sweet cacti fruits filled with water, which is only available three months before the rainy season.