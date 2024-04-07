Pitäjänmäki | Eyewitness for HS: the stabbing victim had a baby with her

A woman born in 2002 was stabbed to death in Pitäjänmäki's McDonald's restaurant on Saturday evening.

Moods In Helsinki's Pitäjänmäki on Sunday morning, people are shocked.

The police announced on Sunday morning that a man born in 1994 stabbed a woman born in 2002 to death in Pitäjänmäki's McDonald's restaurant on Saturday evening.

The stabbing took place inside the fast food restaurant. The stabber is suspected of hitting the victim several times with a bladed weapon. The police received information about the stabbing at 10:15 p.m.

Helsingin Sanomat reached an eyewitness to the incident from Pitäjänmäki.

Lived in the area for five years Konstantin Rudomyotov says that he was eating with his friend at McDonald's in Pitäjänmäki on Saturday night, when they suddenly heard a woman's scream.

“I saw a man running out of the restaurant. The woman screamed for about ten seconds and tried to run to the door, but fell to the ground. He had blood on his hands and on his right side,” says Rudomjotov.

Konstantin Rudomjotov, an eyewitness to the incident, says that the woman who died in the stabbing had a baby with her in the restaurant. The police have not confirmed the matter.

He didn't see the stabbing itself, because they were sitting further away with a friend.

According to an eyewitness, there were approximately eight customers and several employees in the restaurant. Two male customers went to help the woman.

“They tried the woman's face and found that she was unresponsive. The staff called an ambulance,” says Rudomjotov.

The police according to the release, the man suspected of the stabbing and the dead woman knew each other. The police are investigating the case as a homicide.

According to Rudomjotov, the woman had an infant child in a stroller with her in the restaurant. He also told about it Evening News. The police do not confirm the presence of the child.

According to Rudomjotov, the child started crying in the carriage a moment later.

According to him, no one gave the woman first aid.

The staff directed the customers out the back door. From his car, Rudomjotov and his friends saw an ambulance arrive at the scene after about 15 minutes.

“I've worked in a hospital, so I wasn't in shock. My friend was really shocked by the situation.”

Rudomyotov has never witnessed such serious violence before. He describes Pitäjänmäki as a peaceful place to live.

“It's not nice that something like this happens in a regular McDonald's. You can no longer know if it is safe here, especially at night,” says Rudomjotov.

“Quite sounds awful. The violence has gone in a violent direction,” commented a resident of Pitäjänmäki Tiina Kostamo.

He finds it surprising that something like this is happening in the area.

According to Tiina Kostamo, who has lived in Pitäjänmäki for years, the area is peaceful. He says he was surprised by the incident.

“I have lived here for a few years and I have not heard of similar cases. The area is diverse, but according to my own experience, it is calm here.”

According to Kostamo, there are also more peaceful places in Pitäjänmäki and the time of day has an effect.

“I myself exercise a lot with my dog ​​in the Tali sports park area early in the morning and after work. You don't have to avoid any areas here.”

Kostamo hopes that this is an isolated case.

“I don't think this has any effect on my sense of security,” says Kostamo.

in South The Hague running a restaurant By Diar Omar Ahmed according to recent events have influenced people's behavior.

“The world has changed. The war in Ukraine, the constant increase in taxes, unemployment. A lot of bad things have happened,” says Ahmed.

According to Diar Omar Ahmed, who runs a restaurant in the south of The Hague, people's aggressive behavior has increased recently.

Ahmed has several restaurateur and taxi driver friends who have reported an increase in vandalism, burglaries and thefts.

Ahmed's restaurant was also broken into recently.

“The cash register, iPads, phone, everything was stolen from there,” says Ahmed.

According to him, people's aggressive behavior has increased.

“When people are not happy, they are ready to do anything.”