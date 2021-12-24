It was a historic year in Formula 1. Not because Lewis Hamilton took his eighth world title, but because a Dutchman became world champion: Max Verstappen. A blood-curdling season that was decided in the final round of Abu Dhabi. The Pitstop podcast looks back on that historic year in Formula 1.











A year ago, Arjan Schouten, Rik Spekenbrink and Etienne Verhoeff were on the kart track in Huizen with Tom Coronel. The Pitstop team predicted as world champion Lewis Hamilton. Coronel called Max. The bet was made and so was the promise to come back. So the podcast set was built, the bottle of wine taken by the losers and Coronel was allowed to take the credit in a new Pitstop.



In this final episode of the season, all the decisive moments are discussed. But they are also looking at the new season. “There will be someone between Verstappen and Hamilton next year,” Coronel thinks, prompted by the changes to the cars. “Three teams are going to compete for the world championship. I think Ferrari will join Mercedes and Red Bull.”

“I hope there will be four”, Arjan Schouten responds. “That both McLaren and Ferrari will compete for the victories with Red Bull and Mercedes.” Spekenbrink and Verhoeff are still in doubt: “There are only two drivers who have proven to be the best. The distance to the rest of the field is enormous.”

Schouten: ,,I’m curious about Verstappen’s hunger. He always said it was about becoming world champions. The titles after that are bonus. But is that true?” “He’s so hungry. It will continue like this in the coming years”, Coronel responds. “Max was made for this. He can do nothing better than to race.”

Furthermore, the podcast is about rule changes, new engine suppliers and much more. An hour of looking back at the 2021 Formula 1 season.



