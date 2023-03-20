The second race of the new Formula 1 season brought another one-two punch for Red Bull. Only it was not Max Verstappen who won, but his teammate Sergio Perez. Partly because it was a weekend with ups and downs for Verstappen. In this episode of Pitstop, presenter Etienne Verhoeff looks back on the race with AD F1 watcher Marijn Abbenhuijs in Saudi Arabia.

“It was clear from day one that Red Bull would be dominant all weekend”, Abbenhuijs looks back on the weekend. “We didn’t see the problems with the Verstappen team coming. Both drivers had to change their gearboxes and the Dutchman’s drive shaft broke in qualifying. As a result, he had to start from P15 and start a catch-up race.”

In addition, Verstappen arrived in Saudi Arabia later due to stomach problems. “You didn’t notice that this weekend. You were also curious about the other teams after the tests in Bahrain. Because of Ferrari’s lap times in Bahrain, we thought, maybe they can be faster. That turned out not to be the case. No team could threaten Red Bull.” See also returnees

