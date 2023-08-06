Pit bull attacks owners in the night: mother and son injured. He considers whether to put the dog down

Attacked in the night by one of the two pit bulls they kept at home. A 69-year-old woman and her 43-year-old son suffered serious injuries following the attack that took place on the night between Friday 4 and Saturday 6 August in Seveso, in the province of Monza and Brianza.

The attack would have occurred for no reason, according to what was declared to the two by the carabinieri who intervened in the house. The two reported that they first took refuge in the bedroom, then managed to lock the pit bull in the bathroom. Inside the house, the military found blood scattered in the rooms.

The woman suffered several injuries to her hand, ear and leg, while her son sustained injuries to his hand. Both were taken to the emergency room in yellow code, while the dog was taken to the Lissone kennel. After an assessment of the animal’s aggressiveness, a decision must be made whether to put it down.