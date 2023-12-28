Home page politics

Defense Minister Pistorius receives praise for his work, but criticism of the Bundeswehr strategy is growing. Russian media takes aim at the criticism.

Berlin – The defense capability of the Bundeswehr is a recurring topic of discussion. Boris Pistorius (SPD) has received a lot of recognition for his work in the German army since taking office, but there has also been criticism of some of his projects. Ralph Thiele, former colonel and chairman of the Political-Military Society, expresses concerns about parts of the Bundeswehr's strategy. His statements are now also attracting the attention of media outlets close to Vladimir Putin.

Bundeswehr under criticism – apparently even worse equipped since the Ukraine war

Pistorius faces the enormous task of solving the Bundeswehr's personnel problem. According to Thiele, the “desired personnel planning is unrealistic with regard to birth rates and established personnel recruitment procedures,” he said in an interview with Focus. Pistorius has initiated a discussion about reintroducing compulsory military service in order to strengthen the Bundeswehr's personnel. However, this proposal faces considerable resistance.

Thiele also criticizes the unclear future planning of the Bundeswehr and the organization of the Federal Ministry of Defense. Planning problems appear to arise particularly when purchasing equipment. Pistorius recently announced that procurement would be accelerated. But Thiele notes that reform efforts have done little to meet evolving needs. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Bundeswehr has been equipped even more “barely”.

Despite his criticism, Thiele also finds words of praise: Pistorius has significantly improved the political leadership of the Bundeswehr and shows himself through clear and reliable words and actions.

Putin's media takes up criticism of the Bundeswehr and intensifies reporting

The criticism of the Bundeswehr also seems to reach Russian media: the state news agency Tass.ru changed the message on December 26 to one more in line with the Kremlin's view. Tass.ru Thiele quotes from the Focus interview that the Bundeswehr's equipment would not last long if Germany or a NATO country were attacked. The efforts of the Bundeswehr and the words of praise from the former general are impressive Tass.ru but completely gone.

The federal government's budget dispute is also taken up with regard to the fact that the dispute poses challenges for the traffic light coalition in supporting Ukraine. Tass.ru also leaves out the agreement in the budget dispute and Germany's repeated emphasis on continuing to support Ukraine despite the budget crisis. On Thursday (December 21st), the EU announced the disbursement of another aid loan for Ukraine. As Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced, this is the last 1.5 billion euros from a total of 18 billion euros in support program for 2023, which was decided by the EU member states in December last year.

Criticism of Pistorius: Defense Minister still ahead of Scholz in ranking

In current surveys of Germany's most popular politicians, Pistorius ranks ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens). However, support for the traffic light coalition is plummeting. Overall, Pistorius' work and his plans seem to be well received in Germany. These plans include, among other things, that Pistorius wants to make Germany “war-ready”.

Germany must prepare for “the fact that in the worst case scenario we could be attacked.” In order to ensure that the Bundeswehr would be able to “wage a defensive war” in this case, some adjustments and improvements must be made. Pistorius speaks of a continuous optimization of the structures in the Ministry of Defense and considerations of how the Bundeswehr could be made more attractive for applicants.

