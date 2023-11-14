Home page politics

According to Boris Pistorius, the EU plans to deliver one million artillery shells to Ukraine will fail – but not the traffic light aid.

Berlin – According to the assessment of Boris Pistorius (SPD), the European Union will miss its goal, Kiev in Ukraine war to deliver one million artillery shells by March 2024. “One million will not be reached, that is what we have to assume,” said the Federal Defense Minister on Tuesday (November 14) at a meeting with his EU colleagues in Brussels. Pistorius called on the defense industry to increase production.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed more caution. The member states gave “more than 300,000” bullets to Ukraine from their army stocks. Further deliveries could only be made through increased arms production, which in turn depended on the financial situation of the EU countries and specific contracts with industry. He called on the member states to put numbers on the table.

EU defense companies want to increase capacities – artillery shells are particularly in demand

EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton emphasized that the European defense industry had increased its capacity by 20 to 30 percent, meaning that a million bullets could be produced by spring. “This goal will be achieved,” he said. “Now it depends on the member states to conclude the agreements.” He urged the states to live up to their commitment to Ukraine.

The EU decided in March to provide Ukraine with one million artillery shells within a year. The main focus was on the 155 millimeter caliber, the NATO standard for artillery. However, according to EU information, other calibers and rockets are also included in the more than 300,000 projectiles delivered.

Traffic light wants to double military aid for Ukraine – “an important signal” according to Pistorius

NATO recently warned that the West was running out of ammunition for the war in Ukraine – which it probably did noticeable at the front.

According to media reports, the traffic light coalition in Germany has agreed to double the military aid for Ukraine planned for 2024 – from four to eight billion euros. Pistorius spoke of an “important signal” to Ukraine that it would “not be abandoned”. He confirmed the traffic light plans: “Yes, the eight billion can come. I hope they come.” (lrg/afp)