Laura May

In memory of the Hitler assassination attempt, Defense Minister Pistorius appeals for civil courage. Democracy is also in danger today.

Berlin – “Civil courage is needed,” says Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) in commemoration of the assassination attempt on Hitler 80 years ago on July 20, 1944. Even today, German democracy cannot be taken for granted and is increasingly being attacked by autocratic and totalitarian forces, disinformation and disruption of social cohesion. “It must be defended.”

Nevertheless, our democracy is capable of defending itself. This was demonstrated, for example, by the demonstrations against right-wing extremism at the turn of the year, said Pistorius, calling on people in Germany to continue to stand up for freedom and democracy. “Whenever the basic values ​​of our coexistence are in danger, we must stand up and speak out against injustice,” said the SPD politician of the dpa in Berlin. “Whenever our democracy suffers, we need the courage not to look away.” The women and men of the resistance against the National Socialists were “for the armed forces and a great role model for all of us.”

Military resistance of the Third Reich is a model for the Bundeswehr

For the Bundeswehr, the troops’ self-image and the system of values, the military resistance in the Third Reich “has continued to have great significance,” said Pistorius. And: “When the ground of the Basic Law is abandoned, civil courage is required.

Our armed forces are particularly committed to conscientious obedience, also thanks to the resistance on July 20th,” said Pistorius. The Bundeswehr also keeps this alive with oaths in public spaces, said the SPD politician. Such an oath is planned for Saturday in Berlin, the 80th anniversary of the Hitler assassination attemptThe federal government has also announced commemorative acts.

In 1944, Stauffenberg’s attempt to assassinate Hitler failed and he was shot

On July 20, 1944, Wehrmacht officers led by Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg tried in vain to kill Hitler with a bomb, overthrow the Nazi regime and end the Second World War. Stauffenberg and three co-conspirators were shot in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock in Berlin on the evening of the assassination attempt. The Nazis subsequently executed other participants or drove them to suicide.

The Senior Citizens’ Union is urging the government to pay more attention to the resistance against the Nazi state. Chairman Fred-Holger Ludwig specifically suggested erecting a memorial that would also commemorate European opponents of National Socialism. The existing memorial in the Bendlerblock is “perhaps a little embarrassed”. On the other hand, 20 July should be promoted as a national day of remembrance, said Ludwig. (lm/dpa)