vDefense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) wants to spruce up the Bundeswehr barracks and other facilities. “The Bundeswehr has around 1,500 properties that need to be maintained and in some of which the traces of the austerity measures of recent years can still be clearly seen. This is our turn and we invest on a large scale every year,” said Pistorius to the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” and the Bonn “General-Anzeiger”. Numerous buildings have already been equipped with free WiFi.

According to reports, the Defense Minister is visiting the Federal Office for Infrastructure, Environmental Protection and Services of the Bundeswehr in Bonn this Monday. “Right now that we are procuring more, and at a faster pace, we also need the space for it,” said Pistorius, referring to the 100 billion euro special fund for better equipment for the Bundeswehr. “The infrastructure is therefore extremely important. We have to think, for example, of airfields, ammunition depots and port facilities.”

Environmental protection and armed forces are “not necessarily a contradiction,” emphasized Pistorius. The Bundeswehr operates its own photovoltaic systems, heat pumps and a geothermal system. She also participates in research for alternative energy sources and fuels.

The minister has also planned a visit to the Federal Office for the Military Counterintelligence Service in Cologne for Monday.