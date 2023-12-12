Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Press Split

The government wants to procure H145M helicopters as quickly as possible to replace the ailing Tiger attack helicopters. But there is clear criticism of Pistorius' plan.

Bonn – The Federal Audit Office apparently has concerns about the planned Purchase of 82 H145M helicopters expressed for the Bundeswehr. An independent review authority came, according to a report available to the portal Business Insider available, to the conclusion that there are no “fundamental objections” to the purchase. However, she criticized the technical and financial design of the planned arms deal with the manufacturer Airbus.

A major point of criticism of the federal government's plans is that with the purchase of the new helicopters it accepts restrictions “particularly with regard to combat suitability, standing time, assertiveness, endurance and protection of its own forces”. In other words, the Court of Auditors is concerned that the H145M helicopters are technically a good replacement for the breakdown-prone Tiger attack helicopters, which are to be slowly reduced from 2031 onwards. “Protecting our own forces” specifically means, for example, the protection of Bundeswehr pilots.

Pistorius plans to purchase H145M helicopters – concerns about technical hurdles

According to research by Business Insider All of these deficiencies were “known to the Federal Ministry of Defense a good year ago” and were formulated in internal documents from the planning department in the ministry. The leadership pushed ahead with the plans despite internal criticism and financial concerns. The project has also raised concerns among a US aircraft manufacturer in the past.

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD). © IMAGO/Yevhen Kotenko / Avalon

In view of the deficiencies discovered, the Federal Minister of Defense is particularly responsible Boris Pistorius (SPD) under pressure. A major problem is the fact that the H145M helicopters currently lack the necessary approvals for military use. Airbus should submit this to the aviation authority armed forces raise. All the bureaucratic effort involved costs a lot of time that the government doesn't have. If all permits and certificates do not arrive on time, the Bundeswehr would have received “LKH with which it can fly but not yet fight.”

The Court of Auditors also criticizes the financial structure of Pistorius' helicopter deals

The Court of Auditors also apparently criticized the financial structure. The purchase agreement includes a fixed purchase share of 62 helicopters and 24 upgrade approaches for around 2.7 billion euros and an additional optional share. This includes a further 20 helicopters and 48 equipment sets. If the federal government also decides on the optional part, the total costs would probably rise to more than 4.12 billion euros.

The criticism: The budget resources in the Bundeswehr's special funds alone would be far from sufficient for the fixed portion of the purchase of the H145M: 714 million euros would have to come from the conventional defense budget, where financing is also not guaranteed. According to the Federal Audit Office, any commitment authorizations are missing for 457.5 million euros, reported Business Insider further. The Ministry of Defense argues that they want to raise the money from “ongoing business”. According to the Court of Auditors, this is not a conclusive solution. Despite all the financial challenges, the optional portion has not even been taken into account. (nz)