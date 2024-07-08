Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

The traffic light coalition is securing its survival by cutting costs in defense. Olaf Scholz has achieved all of his goals. But the price is high. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

The Chancellor and his traffic light government are so busy with their own defense that they cannot also worry about Germany’s defense. That is why the armed forces and her boss Boris Pistorius the big losers in the billion-dollar poker game for the federal budget. The SPD Federal Minister of Defense is rightly deeply frustrated, his criticism is fundamental, and it hits the government coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the Liberals head-on: The defense budget allocation by Olaf Scholz and Christian Lindner does not correspond to the “turning point and the threat situation,” the Defense Minister angrily said before leaving for the maneuvers in Alaska.

Scholz gives his traffic light coalition a few more months – and can play the “peace chancellor”

The Chancellor responded to his party colleague’s call for help with Scholz-like silence. He had achieved all of his goals with the budget compromise at the expense of Germany’s defense capability: his inner-party arch-enemy Pistorius had been tamed, the left-wing “peace faction” around Rolf Mützenich in the SPD, which is critical of armaments, had been appeased, and the FDP leader and “Mr. Debt Brake” Lindner had been pacified for the time being. But above all, Scholz had saved his hapless chancellorship for a few more months.

But Germany will have to pay a high price for this, starting next autumn at the latest. Then Donald Trump will probably lead the USA again. And, of course, he will once again have the Berlin government in his sights, which is puffing out its cheeks more than anyone else about the threat posed by Putin, but continues to consistently avoid investing sufficiently in its own defense capabilities. Olaf Scholz is probably aiming for exactly that. Then he can play the “peace chancellor” even better in the federal election campaign and present himself as the man who will stand up to the American villain Trump. (George Anastasiadis)