Boris Pistorius succeeds Defense Minister Lambrecht (both SPD). What characterizes the Interior Minister of Lower Saxony? And who is he?

Berlin – Just yesterday, Monday, the much-criticized SPD politician Christine Lambrecht announced in writing her resignation as defense minister. Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised the rapid appointment of a successor – and redeemed the announcement just one day later. On Tuesday at 10 a.m., the first agencies reported that Lower Saxony’s interior minister, Boris Pistorius, would become the new defense minister. This is surprising in that Scholz had always emphasized the importance of parity in the cabinet.

New Defense Minister: Boris Pistorius from Lower Saxony will succeed Christine Lambrecht

So far were with Christina Lambrecht In the traffic light government, eight ministerial posts are occupied by women and eight by men. Added to this is Chancellor Scholz. Now the male ministers have a majority of 9 to 7. The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces, Eva Högl, was considered a hot candidate, but now Comrade Pistorius, who was not discussed as a candidate beforehand, has prevailed against parity. This is reported by kreiszeitung.de.

Boris Pistorius (SPD): girlfriend, family, separation from Doris Schröder-Köpf – who is the private minister?

The 62 year old Boris Pistorius has been Interior Minister of Lower Saxony since 2013 and was confirmed in office after the 2022 state elections. Born in Lower Saxony, he joined the SPD at the age of 16 and was probably influenced by his social-democratic mother. He first did his military service before studying law in Westphalia. From 2006 to 2013 he was mayor of Osnabrück. Pistorius was married to the SPD member of parliament Ursula Pistorius and has two daughters with her. His wife died of complications from cancer in 2015. Most recently, Pistorius was in a relationship with Gerhard Schröder’s former wife, Doris Schröder-Köpf. But the couple separated last fall, as the politician confirmed.

From Lower Saxony to federal politics: Boris Pistorius is seen as assertive

At the federal level, Pistorius made repeated political appearances. In 2017, he was responsible for the domestic politics of the SPD in the federal election campaign and thus gained a lot of attention when he issued a deportation order against two German-born “Islamist threats” – even though they had not yet committed a crime.

Observers say that Pistorius, who is considered pragmatic and assertive, liked to argue with conservatives such as former Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) at the interior ministers’ conferences. He is said to be quick-witted but never disrespectful. Elsewhere, however, he also advocated a policy that earned him applause from the conservative opposition.

Boris Pistorius becomes Defense Minister: The post is considered a career killer

Pistorius has repeatedly been said to have ambitions for a political office at the federal level. For example, there were rumors that he could become Federal Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser should run in the state elections in Hesse as SPD top candidate. Now the post of defense minister became vacant earlier, and his age certainly speaks for Boris Pistorius. At the age of 62, a politician can finally relax and move into the executive office in the Bendler Block, which is generally considered an ejection seat and therefore a potential career killer. (ktho/dpa)