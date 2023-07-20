Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The traffic light government orders more than 2,000 special vehicles for the Bundeswehr. In addition to Rheinmetall, the German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is involved.

Munich/Düsseldorf – The Bundeswehr gets the next major order from the 100 billion euro special fund. And this time the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP has also ordered in Germany. About 60 “Chinook” transport helicopters, on the other hand, were to be delivered (with a delay) from the USA.

“Caracal” for the Bundeswehr: Traffic light government continues to invest in German armed forces

In cooperation with the Dutch armed forces, the Bundeswehr has ordered 3,058 “Caracal” type military vehicles, as has the Düsseldorf-based armaments group Rheinmetall announced last week. According to the company, the two NATO members are spending a total of 1.9 billion euros on this.

According to media reports, the German share of the sum comes from the special fund that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) launched in spring 2022 after the start of the Ukraine war. The German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is also involved in the deal: Rheinmetall manufactures the military off-road vehicle based on the Mercedes G-Class.

New high-tech off-road vehicle for the Bundeswehr: the “Caracal” based on the Mercedes G-Class. ©Rheinmetall AG

Of the number mentioned, 2,054 “Caracal” vehicles will go to the German armed forces and 1,004 to the Dutch army, which works closely with the German armed forces in the transatlantic NATO defense alliance – for example with the Panzerhaubitze 2000. Bilateral orders are repeatedly placed.

Special assets: Boris Pistorius is driving the modernization of the Bundeswehr

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) is therefore continuing to press ahead with retrofitting and modernization under high pressure. In mid-May, the planned purchase of 50 additional “Puma” armored personnel carriers for the army became public, and in March it was announced that the troops would receive 100 new “Boxer” wheeled armored vehicles.

Responsible for the Bundeswehr special fund: Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (left, SPD), here with Inspector General Carsten Breuer. © IMAGO / photo library

The “Caracal” was – typical of the German armaments industry – named after a big cat, namely after the caracal, which resembles the lynx and is widespread in large parts of Africa and in places on the Arabian Peninsula.

“Caracal” for the Bundeswehr: All-terrain vehicle based on the Mercedes G-Class

According to Rheinmetall, the 4×4 all-wheel-drive vehicle “Caracal” is “specifically tailored to the requirements of mobile platforms for airborne or special operations units of the armed forces”. In the Bundeswehr, for example, the vehicle could be used by the Special Forces Command (KSK). The series delivery is planned for 2025, as announced by the Rhenish armaments company.

The 4.9-ton “Caracal” has 249 hp and a top speed of 136 km/h. Helicopters like the “Chinook” can transport it to the place of action. A machine cannon mounted on the body and an integrated anti-tank guided missile “Spike” serve as armament. (pm)