From: Felix Durach

Defense Minister Pistorius (SPD) is driving the turning point. For the first time, a Bundeswehr brigade is to be permanently stationed abroad.

Berlin – Die armed forces opens a new chapter and begins the stationing of German soldiers on NATO's eastern flank in Lithuania. Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius (SPD) passed an initial incident command in Berlin on Monday morning to prepare for deployment in the Baltics.

The SPD politician described the step as an “important day for the Bundeswehr”. According to the Defense Minister, the planned deployment shows that Germany is living up to its responsibility in the defense alliance. But the announced turning point could still be a long time coming.

Bundeswehr brigade is supposed to secure NATO's eastern flank in Lithuania – Pistorius approves advance command

By the end of 2027, the Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania is expected to include 4,800 soldiers and 200 civilians, who will have a permanent presence near the border with Belarus. It starts on Monday with around 20 soldiers who are supposed to create the conditions for the brigade to be stationed. “I know there is still a lot to do, including locally. The infrastructure has to be right, the barracks have to be there, the accommodation, the apartments,” said Pistorius. And: “There is still a lot to be done on the Lithuanian side and we – I can assure you – will do everything we can to equip the brigade the way it needs to be equipped right from the start.”

Russia, Belarus and the Suwalki Gap: Pistorius wants to make a contribution to NATO's eastern flank

Since the start of the Ukraine war, the Baltics have increasingly become the focus of NATO's attention. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania each share a border with the Russian Federation. Latvia and Lithuania also border Putin's important ally Belarus. The situation is particularly sensitive with regard to the so-called Suwalki gap. An almost 104 km long border area between Lithuania and Poland, which represents the only land connection between the Baltics and the rest of NATO territory. At the same time, the Suwalki Gap separates the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad from Belarus, which further increases its tactical importance for Russia and NATO.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (r.) says goodbye to the Lithuanian Brigade's advance command. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The main locations of the Bundeswehr in Lithuania are to be the city of Rukla and the Rudninkai military training area. The incident team is also accompanied on their journey by the Army Inspector, Lieutenant General Alfons Mai. In Vilnius, the brigade's first forces were to be welcomed by Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas.

The incident command is expected to grow to a staff of around 150 men and women by the fourth quarter of 2024. The army brigade will be reorganized in Lithuania with the name Panzerbrigade 45. After the brigade is officially commissioned in 2025, the additional forces are scheduled to begin deployment in the same year, provided the required infrastructure is available in Lithuania.

Permanent Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania – Pistorius and his “lighthouse project of the turning point”

When saying goodbye, Pistorius also emphasized the significance of the decision. “This is the first time that we are starting to permanently station such a unit outside of Germany.” The stationing is part of the turnaround in the Bundeswehr announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), as part of which a special fund of 100 billion was already set up last year Euro was created. It is still unclear how the brigade in Lithuania will be financed. The The Ministry of Defense has so far avoided giving concrete figures on the costs.

However, the traffic light coalition is unlikely to shy away from the costs in order to make its contribution to NATO's alliance defense. This was already evident in December 2023, when Pistorius signed the “Roadmap Brigade Lithuania” in Vilnius. At the time, the Defense Minister described the stationing of the brigade as a “lighthouse project of the turning point”. (fd with dpa)