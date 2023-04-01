Home page politics

Who will be the new US President? The implications for NATO and Germany could be far-reaching. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warns of this.

Munich – The Ukraine war is dragging on: the Russian aggressors have been fighting there for supremacy for more than a year. Ukraine is receiving support from NATO, as well as from Germany and the USA. But a new man in the White House could change a lot – that’s what SPD Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes.

“If the worst case were to occur and an American president who distanced himself from Europe and NATO moved into the White House, then we would have challenges that are currently hardly imaginable,” explained Pistorius the world on Sunday. It would then be up to Europe to make up for the lack of or less commitment from the United States of America. Pistorius: “Then the Europeans within NATO will have to compensate for this reduced responsibility for the defense of the alliance. On top of what we are already doing today.”

Trump: “Europe should pay much more than us, or as much as we do”

In the US election next year, the Republican Donald Trump, who has been accused in the US, will probably run again – for Germany he would probably be the “worst case” mentioned by Pistorius. Pistorius warns that the responsibility mentioned will be the task of the coming decades – “unless Russia becomes a peaceful neighbor overnight, which I don’t seriously believe. This realization is painful, but that’s the way it is.”

Trump had clearly positioned himself on the situation in Ukraine. When asked if opposing Russia in Ukraine was a “core American national strategic interest,” he replied, “No, but for Europe.” The right-wing populist added: “Therefore, Europe should pay much more than us, or as much as we do.”

Also DeSantis against Ukraine support: “No central national interest” of the USA

Currently, the race for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 appears to be a duel between Trump and Ron DeSantis. The ex-president announced in November that he would run again for the presidency. DeSantis has not yet done so, but an application is expected. Florida’s governor DeSantis has also questioned US support for Ukraine in the war against Russia. Opposite the right news channel FoxNews The Republican said it was not a “core national interest” of the United States “to be drawn further into a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia.”

Rather, it is in the national interest of the United States to protect its borders, strengthen its armed forces, achieve energy independence and resolutely oppose China, said the 44-year-old right-wing politician in the program broadcast on Monday evening. The fact that President Joe Biden’s administration has issued Ukraine a “blank check” for further assistance without a clear objective distracts from the “most pressing challenges” facing the US. (cgsc with dpa)