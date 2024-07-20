Home page politics

From: Lukas Rogalla

Press Split

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is once again pushing forward with demands for more money for the Bundeswehr – but the parliamentary group leader of his own party is calling him back.

Berlin – Boris Pistorius (SPD) is sticking to his criticism of the planned defence budget for next year. On Saturday, the Federal Minister of Defence even fundamentally questioned the financial policy of the traffic light coalition and received opposition from his own ranks. He told the Daily Mirror: “We in the federal government must once again have a fundamental discussion about how we want to ensure our security.”

Pistorius reiterated his will to “continue to fight for a change of era” and stressed: “I will continue to advocate that the armed forces gets the money, which is necessary in view of the all too real threat from Russia.” He pointed out that the threat was “real” and required appropriate decisions “in the interests of Germany’s security” that had not yet been adequately taken.

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) is calling for more money for the Bundeswehr. (Archive photo) © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

Pistorius calls for more money for the Bundeswehr in the 2025 budget – and faces criticism

Rolf Mützenich, the SPD parliamentary group leader, rejected Pistorius’ proposal. He stressed to the newspapers of the Funke Media Group: “It’s not okay to step out of line.” Every ministry has made its contribution to the draft budget, and the defense budget has even been increased. “Overall, we are spending well over 70 billion euros on defense. In doing so, we are increasing the defense capability of the Bundeswehr,” said Mützenich. He added: “It is clear that every minister could imagine more for his department. But that shouldn’t make anyone downplay his great achievements.”

On Wednesday (July 17), the federal cabinet approved the federal budget for the coming year and agreed to comply with the debt brake. The agreement provides for a smaller defense budget than Pistorius had demanded. He had announced a need for around 58 billion euros, but the compromise only includes around 53 billion euros. Pistorius criticized this, but other ministers also see their departments financially disadvantaged by the agreement.

Pistorius believes that “the debate about a different approach to the debt brake“ will arise again. On this point he agrees with SPD parliamentary group leader Mützenich. Despite the agreement in the cabinet, Mützenich continued to emphasize the possibility of declaring an emergency. This would make it possible to exceed the credit limits. (lrg/dpa)