Oscar Pistorius out of prison: the former Paralympic athlete on probation until 2029. No alcohol, smoking, and meetings to manage anger

Former South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from Atteridgeville prison after serving almost 9 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. He is already in his uncle Arnold Pistorius' luxurious villa in Waterkloof, a rich neighborhood of Pretoria. Pistorius had been convicted for murder at 13 years and five months for having shot the woman several times, through the bathroom door of the house, at dawn on 14 February 2013. In all these years, Pistorius has always maintained that he shot because he was convinced that there was a thief behind the bathroom door, not his girlfriend.

The Paralympic champion will live under strict conditions until his sentence expires in December 2029. Some of the conditions include restrictions on being allowed to leave his home, a ban on consuming alcohol and an order to attend programs on anger management and violence against women. You will have to perform community service.

Pistorius He will also have to meet regularly with probation officials at his home and in prison services offices and will be subjected to unannounced visits from the authorities. He is not allowed to leave the Waterkloof district without permission and he is forbidden to speak to the media until the end of the sentence. He could be sent back to prison if he violates any of his parole conditions. South Africa does not use electronic bracelets, so Pistorius will not wear any devices, but he will be monitored constantly by a department official in charge of his case and will have to inform the official of any major changes in his life, such as whether he wants to get a job or move in another house.

