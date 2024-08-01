Home page politics

More money for the Bundeswehr: The Minister of Defense believes it is necessary to revise previous NATO targets upwards – and quickly.

Honolulu – Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that military spending needs to continue to grow beyond NATO’s two percent target in uncertain times. In a speech given by scientists and military officials from the US Institute for Asia-Pacific Security (APCSS) in Honolulu, he referred to threats from Russia and growing tensions, which are also driven by Chinese claims to power.

Two thirds of NATO allies have now met the stated goal of providing two percent of their gross domestic product for defense and Germany is spending 150 percent more than it did ten years ago, the SPD politician said on Thursday in Hawaii. “We cannot and must not stop there. We must go beyond the two percent goal. And in light of Russian aggression, we must do this quickly,” said Pistorius. “This is a clear request – also to my own government.”

Germany is meeting the NATO target with the 100 billion euro fund for the Bundeswehr (“special fund”), which is financed through debt. This is used to finance major procurement projects for the troops and at the same time Germany is meeting the NATO target.

According to the draft budget of the traffic light coalition leaders, the regular defense budget is to grow by only 1.25 billion euros next year from the current level of around 52 billion euros – less than Pistorius considers necessary. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has stated that the defense budget is to rise to 80 billion euros from 2028 – when the special funds have been used up.

Ukraine war remains the biggest problem for Europe’s security

In his speech to the institute, which is affiliated with the US Department of Defense, Pistorius emphasized the importance of the partnership with the USA for Germany. He reiterated that Germany is now doing more to ensure deterrence and defense capabilities and also referred to the ongoing stationing of a Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania. “Germany has a central role in the defense of NATO’s eastern flank,” he said.

The war in Ukraine remains the biggest problem for security in Europe. Regarding the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, Pistorius referred to growing concerns among states about the actions of the government in Beijing. It is up to China to adhere to the international rules-based order, otherwise the country will also endanger its own economic success story. dpa