Pistorius is planning a billion-dollar deal for the Bundeswehr. In doing so, he makes a mistake. The future after the special fund is also uncertain.

Berlin – In the sense of “warworthiness”, like Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) demands, the minister buys. It is said to be worth a total of almost seven billion euros for the armed forces act, composed of two frigates and several hundred armored personnel carriers. The federal government appears to be trying to modernize the Bundeswehr.

The two orders in question, according to the news agency Bloomberg According to the information, these should be issued this quarter. The agency relies on people familiar with the plans. Before the procurement can begin, the Bundestag would still have to approve the plans.

Controversy over armored transport vehicles for the Bundeswehr: two clients in competition

The armored transport vehicles are the Fuchs type from the German arms company Rheinmetall. The total of 900 vehicles ordered for up to four billion euros are scheduled to be delivered as early as 2025. So far it looked loud Handelsblatt It looks more like the Finnish arms company “Patria” was awarded the contract for its 6×6 armored transport vehicles, which were supposed to replace outdated Fuchs transporters. According to the company's communications director, Sirje Ahvenlampi-Hyvönen, the negotiations have not yet been completed. Both “Patria” and Rheinmetall did not comment on the confusion surrounding the alleged tank contract.

The two warships of the F126 class already cost three billion euros. A total of six F126 frigates have been ordered so far, the first of which is expected to be delivered by the Germans in 2028 marine should be handed over. The main contractor is the company “Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding”, together with the partners “Thales” (France) and “Blohm+Voss” (Germany). However, the frigates are to be built in HamburgKiel and Wolgast.

Shopping spree at the expense of the household? The Bundeswehr according to the special fund

The procurements planned by Pistorius represent part of the initiative to modernize the Bundeswehr in view of the Ukraine war In addition to purchases through the 100 billion euro special fund and the regular defense budget of around 52 billion euros, the initiative also sparked new debates about reforms of the Bundeswehr and a new compulsory military service.

Thanks to increased military spending, Germany will also reach the two percent target in 2023 for the first time in thirty years. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already confirmed that Germany would achieve its goal even after the special fund has been used up. However, given the debt brake, which is still in effect, cuts would have to be made in other areas in order to achieve a sufficiently large defense budget.

Pistorius has spoken out against another special fund in the past, but admitted that if there was any doubt he would take on new debt for more security. The special assets are far from sufficient for a “turning point” as Pistorius imagines. It's just a first step. Massive investments would have to continue afterwards in order to achieve the Defense Minister's goal. The SPD politician does not see the possibility that the Bundeswehr's financial needs could be covered through austerity measures elsewhere in the budget. “It won't just be through reallocation of the amounts we're talking about. If in doubt, we will also have to talk about additional debts in this coalition or the next one,” he said ZDF. (lismah)