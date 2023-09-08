Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

The Bundeswehr is to be upgraded and modernized, that’s what the special fund is for. But Defense Minister Pistorius is probably canceling some projects.

Bremen – The Bundeswehr got shortly after the beginning of the Ukraine War a special fund of 100 billion euros. In the face of new threats, the army was to be transformed into a powerful, modern army. Actually, many tanks, helicopters, rockets and ammunition should be procured for this. But Boris Pistorius’ (SPD) Ministry of Defense has drastically reduced the number of procurement projects to be implemented in the current year. This emerges from confidential lists that the portal Business Insider present.

Pistorius is making cutbacks: Special assets are not enough to modernize

In order to modernize the Bundeswehr, Pistorius actually wanted ten billion euros more in 2024, but Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) is no longer giving Pistorius any additional euros. The Ministry of Defense is the only government department that does not have to make any savings, but how Business Insider writes, the special fund and the defense budget are not sufficient to close the many construction sites at the Bundeswehr. There are problems with ammunition, infantry equipment, Eurofighters and armored personnel carriers, among other things.

Saving instead of upgrading: Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD, r.). © IMAGO / Kirchner Media

So Pistorius uses the red pencil instead. The confidential list is about the projects that devour more than 25 million euros and thus have to be approved by the Bundestag. The following 20 projects in the planning for 2023 have been canceled since June:

According to the report: These projects are to be canceled by the Bundeswehr

Procurement of propellant charges 155mm –– framework agreement, subsequent procurement UKR as well as standard procurement

BOXER SanAusstg Regeneration –– Procurement

BOXER Heavy, protected San, KfZ, 3rd batch — procurement

Torpedo MK54 for Poseidon P-8A –– Procurement

System FmAufkl mobile protected (MoGeFa) –– increase in the number of items

DLBO integration contracts –– procurement

PUMA AGDUS armored personnel carrier –– release standard option

Cartridge 7.62 mm x 51, soft core –– Conclusion of a new framework agreement for the procurement of small caliber ammunition

Cartridge 9 mm x 19, soft core –– Conclusion of a new framework agreement for the procurement of small caliber ammunition

Heavy Weapon Carrier Infantry –– Procurement of the G2G systems

Follow-up solution for ZEBEL operation –– follow-up solution

EUROFIGHTER further development package –– System Definition Phase

EUROFIGHTER pilot vision system –– Adaptation development successor system

EUROFIGHTER Long Term Evolution Technical Maturation Phase –– Procurement

NH 90 Helicopter Software Release 3 –– Procurement

Helicopter NH 90 obsolescence removal IRS and sample integration SAASM chip –– procurement

Naval Target, Missile System Future Naval Strike Missile — Development

Frigate 124 Replacement of obsolete electronic warfare equipment –– procurement

Infantryman of the Future VJTF+ –– Acquisition

PhZ 2000 time fuse, electronic –– framework agreement

The number of pieces in the template for “PATRIOT replacement crypto and radio devices” was reduced from 60 to 51. The Ministry of Defense said at the request of Business Insiderthat this is a preliminary overview that can still be changed. In the case of Boxers, for example, according to government circles, a joint procurement with Australia was stopped because the government in Canberra did not want to buy Lynx armored personnel carriers from Germany after all. The three deleted Eurofighter templates are based on the fact that the projects are not yet mature. In the case of the digitization of land-based operations (DLBO), there is still a legal dispute. For many projects, however, the money is simply not available.

Opposition: defense spending not sufficient – criticism from the Federal Court of Auditors

According to the opposition, the planned increase in defense spending in the federal budget is not sufficient. MPs from the CDU/CSU and AfD called for significant improvements during the budget deliberations in the Bundestag on Wednesday (September 6). The defense policy spokesman for the Union faction, Florian Hahn (CSU), complained that the targeted growth would just cover the rising personnel costs in the Bundeswehr.

The defense budget is expected to increase by 1.7 billion euros to around 51.8 billion euros. NATO’s two percent target is to be achieved in this way – one institute recently regarded this plan as a failure. The amount pretty much covers only the need that becomes necessary due to tariff increases. The promise of a fully equipped and operational Bundeswehr must now be financed from the special fund all the more. The Federal Court of Auditors criticized the federal government’s plans: The funds from the special fund should no longer be used exclusively to finance important equipment projects. An expansion of the purpose of the special fund is legally inadmissible. In terms of special assets, the CDU spoke of one “breach of word”. (cgsc with dpa)