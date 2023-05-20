Home page politics

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) at a press conference in Berlin (archive photo). © IMAGO/Bernd Elmenthaler

The opposition criticizes that the government overslept the “turning point”. Federal Defense Minister Pistorius is also struggling with the legacy of his predecessors.

Berlin – The German Bundeswehr has enormous equipment shortages, and the aid to Ukraine usually flows from current stocks. The opposition criticizes that the government overslept the first year of the “turning point” it had proclaimed. Boris Pistorius (SPD) took over the post of Federal Defense Minister in January of this year in the middle of the Ukraine war and is now also struggling with the legacy of his predecessors.

Pistorius sees four “main construction sites” in the Bundeswehr and insists on the time factor

The defense minister expects to be able to remedy the equipment shortages in the Bundeswehr “in this decade”, as he said in an interview with the world on Sunday said in early April. To achieve this goal, he will give top priority to the time factor in the future in the Bundeswehr. The acceleration of procurement is of “outstanding importance”. A new basic rule in the Bundeswehr “is immediately the procurement of products that are available on the market,” the Federal Ministry of Defense said in April.

Pistorius himself sees four “main areas of work” in the Bundeswehr and first mentions the continued support of Ukraine and the replacement of the material supplied to it from Bundeswehr stocks. Secondly, Pistorius spoke of national and alliance defence: “We need a Bundeswehr that is ready for action, strong in combat and sustainable.” He also referred to the commitment to NATO to provide it with a complete German division from 2025. Thirdly, “we have to learn again to think in large security policy contexts and lines,” warned the defense minister. The fourth challenge is the money factor.

Legacy at the Department of Defense: CH-47F Chinook Block II helicopter

Apparently, sticking to one’s own basic rules cannot always be implemented consistently, as the example of the CH-47F Chinook Block II transport helicopter shows. The model from the US manufacturer Boeing is to be delivered to the Bundeswehr between 2023 and 2029 at a cost of six billion euros. Pistorius’ predecessor Christiane Lambrecht (SPD) rejected a competitive offer from the manufacturer Lockheed Martin. They are relying on a “proven, marketable model,” it said. In May, the confirmed Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) of the US government now the possible helicopter delivery. “The German government has applied for the purchase of sixty CH-47F Block II cargo helicopters with customized modifications,” the statement said. There can obviously be no talk of a marketable model, as propagated by Lambrecht.

The cost of the Chinook helicopters is said to be $8.5 billion (about €7.9 billion), about €2 billion over budget. The actual value of the contract will be lower, however, the DSCA said, depending on requirements and the signed sales contracts “if these are concluded”. So nothing has been signed yet and Pistorius could possibly still decide on the competing offer from Lockheed Martin, which dem World-reported to be available within planned budget and capability. However, Lockheed Martin could only deliver 45 instead of 60 helicopters – probably not an ideal solution either.

Puma orders do not cover demand: money in the tens of billions is missing

The Puma is considered the most expensive infantry fighting vehicle in the world and is also one of the best – even if it doesn’t always work under combat conditions, as a series of breakdowns during a Bundeswehr exercise last year showed. With the special assets of the Bundeswehr, new Puma tanks should also be purchased. “A lot has already been signed, not just for Puma production. There is finally movement in the game, ”confirmed the CEO of the armaments group Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, on Friday Focus. Papperger expects “a high single-digit, if not double-digit billion amount” from the 100 billion euro special fund alone this year. Pistorius ordered 50 Puma armored personnel carriers for around one billion euros at Rheinmetall. “Deliveries are scheduled to begin in December 2025 and be completed by early 2027,” the defense company said.

That doesn’t even come close to covering the needs of the army, at least 111 of these tanks would be needed, criticized CDU budget politician Ingo Gaedechens in a report by the World according to. “And we haven’t even talked about the gaps left by the delivery of the Marder infantry fighting vehicle to Ukraine.” Why, “with such a central weapons system, doesn’t the minister take action and finally order what the troops need?” the opposition politician asks loudly World– Report further.

The answer is probably: the minister lacks money. Despite the special fund, it is estimated that at least an amount in the double-digit billions is missing to cover the needs of the Bundeswehr. Even with the defense budget of at least ten billion euros more per year demanded by Pistorius, the two percent target demanded by NATO could not be achieved. According to the Federal Minister of Defense, increasing defense spending by at least two percent of German economic output per year would only be possible by 2025.

Ammunition production: too late and too little?

one report of Washington Post according to Europe’s industry is also lagging behind in the production of weapons and ammunition clearly behind. One expert criticized that 13 months of war were allowed to pass without boosting industrial production. A look at the production of ammunition shows what this means in practice: EU production of artillery shells was around 14,500 rounds per month before the start of the war, with the Ukrainian army firing 180,000 artillery shells per month last year and currently around 90,000 per month up to 140,000 shots, as military expert Jack Watling from the Royal United Services Institute says Washington Post said.

The German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall said on Friday that Ukraine currently needs “a million rounds of artillery and a thousand new vehicles,” according to CEO Pappberger Focus said. It is important “that we help quickly. By the end of the year we will have supported Ukraine with equipment and ammunition worth a total of 2.5 billion euros.” According to the Bundeswehr Association in November last year, the Bundeswehr itself is missing ammunition worth 20 to 30 billion euros.

Pistorius had already called on the armaments industry in April to increase its production capacities. Rheinmetall, for example, works in three shifts and has increased the production of 120-millimeter ammunition sixfold, CSU defense politician Florian Hahn pointed out. But there weren’t enough orders, so “not a single cartridge” went to the Bundeswehr, Hahn criticized World-According to report. This standstill is “no longer acceptable”. In the By December last year, the Bundeswehr already had 600,000 rounds of medium-caliber ammunition for the Puma infantry fighting vehicle ordered. FDP defense expert Marcus Faber also acknowledged a “massive investment backlog”.