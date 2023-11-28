Home page politics

Although the number of Bundeswehr soldiers is over 181,000 for the first time, Pistorius is being criticized. But is the Bundeswehr growing too slowly?

Berlin – Just a month ago, the Defense Minister complained Boris Pistorius (SPD) that the Suspension of compulsory military service was a mistake in 2011. But it cannot be reversed overnight, Pistorius explained at the time. The armed forces I don’t have enough barracks or training staff for this. Nevertheless, the number of active soldiers in the Bundeswehr is loud own website rose again to more than 181,000 in October. However, there was a decline in both professional and temporary soldiers. The increase was solely due to those doing voluntary military service (FWDL). Can the Bundeswehr achieve its stated goal of 203,000 men and women in uniform by 2031?

“We rely on a comprehensive concept for recruiting staff. The challenge with the shrinking age groups is to address the strengths and special features of the Bundeswehr,” Pistorius told the in October RND. The fact is: “Many young people are looking for a meaningful task in their lives. Anyone who chooses to join the Bundeswehr is making a contribution to security and freedom in our country.” The Bundeswehr would offer young people in Germany around 1,000 different jobs, “which have one thing in common: camaraderie,” emphasized Pistorius.

Bundeswehr is “in terrible condition”: Wadephul criticizes Pistorius

The Bundeswehr announced that they are looking for everything from army enlisted personnel to IT information technology specialists and Eurofighter pilots. “We need sufficiently trained staff; our planes and ships only fly with men and women,” said Pistorius during a working visit to the Federal Office for Personnel Management. “We must remain publicly present “We will take new approaches and revise others in the coming months and years.” Staff retention is also an important point.

Union faction vice-president Johann Wadephul has Pistorius dpa According to him, however, it was sharply criticized. The Bundeswehr is in a “bad condition,” said the politician. He called for more speed in equipping the troops. He also spoke out in favor of compulsory service – this should not only be possible in the Bundeswehr, but also in disaster control or emergency services. He demanded that compulsory service must be accompanied by measures to increase attractiveness: “This has to pay off in the pension and when using public facilities.” Loud Mirror-Information Pistorius has at least demanded that military soldiers continue to be able to travel by train for free in 2024.

Fewer professional soldiers, more volunteers: Bundeswehr is slowly growing with Pistorius

The number of active soldiers in the Bundeswehr was 180,907 in September. In October, almost 500 more military personnel were registered. While the number of professional and temporary soldiers fell by a total of over 1,000, the FWDL strength increased by almost 1,500.

There are currently 24,292 female soldiers in the Bundeswehr, which corresponds to more than 13 percent. Also in October 2023 81,529 people in civilian employment in the Bundeswehr. A total of 1,433 Bundeswehr soldiers are directly deployed on foreign missions (as of November 20th).

“We have to get used to the idea again that there could be a threat of war in Europe. And that means: We have to become ready for war. We must defensive be. And prepare the Bundeswehr and society for it,” said Pistorius a few weeks ago ZDF. Whether and when he will achieve the goal and whether there will be 203,000 soldiers in the Bundeswehr by 2031 remains an open question. (Lisa Mariella Löw)