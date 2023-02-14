Pistorius, that tragic call in the middle of the night to his agent

Oscar Pistoriusthe star Paralympic athlete of the London 2012 Olympic Gamesjust a year after the triumph and notoriety is over in the nightmare to have killed his partner Reeva Steenkampon the night of Saint Valentine of 2013, mistaking it for a intruder. She confessed to having fired 4 shots pistol and ended up in jail. His agent has always remained in contact with him and reveals. “He’s changed a lot. His hair has fallen out, he’s got a lot of receding hair, and even lost weight. And above all – Peet Van Zyl tells Corriere della Sera – smoke, one cigarette after another, neurotically. Before he didn’t have this habit. With me he comments on the athletics news, he is still very passionate about his sport. Even though he clearly told me that will never run again. He is 36 years old, his career is over. He realizes that he was wrong And destroyed many liveseven his”.

“In prison – continues Van Zyl – he started a study business administration and real estate. Once out will deal with properties and houses. Now he cleans the restrooms at the facility, that’s his job.” Van Zyl recounts those moments of terror 10 years ago. “My cell phone rang at half past 3 in the morning. It was the number of of Pistorius. But the building manager’s daughter was on the phone. She was flustered. She was talking about a body in the bathOf blood. On the moment I understood that they had shot Oscar“. Pistorius now has a priority target. “It could come out at the end of this month or in March. He has discounted more from the half from the sorry. But it depends on various factors and opinions. Speak above all of Italywhere he has always been happy. Wants go back, other places are of no interest to him. He loved a lot Gemonain Friuli, ours training basis“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

