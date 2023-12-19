Home page politics

Press Split

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (M) arrives at the airport in Niamey. © Carsten Hoffmann/dpa

Defense Minister Pistorius has not yet written off Germany's military involvement in West Africa. Before any further decisions are made, he seeks to talk to the putschists.

Niamey – Defense Minister Boris Pistorius became the first German government member to travel to the West African country for talks four and a half months after the military coup in Niger. The SPD politician wanted to get clarity on the future course of those in power this Tuesday in the capital Niamey. He wanted to meet Nigerien General Salifou Modi, who is now at the head of his country's defense ministry after the coup. Pistorius also visits the more than 100 German soldiers at the Bundeswehr air transport base on the outskirts of the city.

The military took power in Niger on July 26th. The country was previously seen as the last democratic partner of Europe and the USA in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region. The federal government described Niger as an anchor of stability in the region with which existing cooperation was to be further expanded. The state is on an important migration route to Europe.

The military justified the coup, which was publicly supported by many residents of the capital, with the security situation and poor governance. The previously good relations with Germany have since deteriorated. The future of the air transport base is unclear. In addition, a convoy with German military goods from the ended UN mission Minusma is stuck in customs clearance on the Nigerien side of the border with Mali.

Those in power in Niamey recently went into confrontation

Before the coup, the Bundeswehr had plans to maintain and expand the air transport base beyond the withdrawal from Mali. It should be used for Germany's humanitarian commitment and that of European partners and be a hub for military engagement in the conflict-ridden region – even as a springboard for special forces. There are voices in the federal government who are in favor of maintaining the base. In principle, it also seems conceivable to resume projects that have been put on hold, such as the construction of a military hospital that would also be used by civilians.

However, those in power in Niamey have recently become more confrontational: the smuggling of irregular migrants in Niger – an important issue for the EU – should remain unpunished in the future. The leader of the military junta, Abdourahamane Tiani, had repealed a corresponding law. The law was part of Europe's strategy to curb migration across the Mediterranean. Niger is one of the most important transit countries for African migrants who want to travel towards Europe. The EU has been working with Niger since 2015, primarily to block the migration route from the Nigerien desert town of Agadez to Libya.

Withdrawal from the regional organization G5 Sahel

At the beginning of December, Burkina Faso and Niger announced their withdrawal from the regional organization G5 Sahel, which was founded in 2014, following Mali's example. At the same time, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov visited the states of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Yevkurov signed a memorandum of defense cooperation with Modi.

With two verbal notes dated November 30th, Niger had informed Germany that the Nigerien authorities were suspending their consent to the passage of convoys or the storage of military material of foreign armed forces on their territory due to the security situation, according to a briefing from the German Ministry of Defense to the Bundestag. Germany was also informed that the German Minusma contingent from Mali could not be returned to Germany via Niger. The soldiers then made a stopover in the Senegalese capital Dakar. dpa