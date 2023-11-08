Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

A new central warehouse to equip the Bundeswehr is being built in Lower Saxony – in a good logistical location. It will be the first of its kind nationwide.

Walsrode – The foundation stone has been laid: In Heidekreis district In Lower Saxony, as announced at the beginning of the year, the Construction of a central warehouse for clothing and equipment for Bundeswehr employees. The building complex will serve as a contact point for soldiers in Lower Saxony, Bremen, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein and will be located on an area of ​​around ten hectares in the A27 park Walsrode built. The construction and modern equipment of the camp are expected to cost a total of three-digit millions.

Foundation stone laid for central warehouse for clothing and equipment in Lower Saxony

The facility is expected to be completed in 2025 and will be the first of its kind nationwide. Again NDR citing a spokesman, the construction of the central warehouse was “groundbreaking for the turning point in the Bundeswehr”. It is intended to become a contact point for around 250,000 Bundeswehr employees from the four federal states, who can easily reach the camp due to its location at the A27 motorway junction. Specifically, clothing and equipment will be cleaned, stored and reprocessed in the new building complex.

"A turning point": Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is also pleased about the start of construction on the new central warehouse in Lower Saxony.

Alone in the state of Lower Saxony, home state of the Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius (SPD), should loudly NDR-Information that the Bundeswehr offices in Wilhelmshaven, Munster and Wunstorf are supplied with uniforms, jackets, trousers, boots and shoes from Walsrode. BW Clothing Management GmbH (BwBM), a federally owned company, is behind the planned service for the Bundeswehr and will rent the warehouse permanently after completion.

“A turning point in the Bundeswehr”: The city of Walsrode is also looking forward to a new central camp for soldiers

The rental agreement for the approximately ten hectare site was signed with the city of Walsrode in March. The economic development agency of the city of Walsrode, Deltaland, had announced a modern service center that would be equipped with, among other things, a rooftop photovoltaic system, low-noise dock levellers and insect-friendly green spaces. A small forest area with a lake will also be created.

An office complex for management and administrative tasks as well as an attached bistro will be integrated into the facility, which can be used not only by employees but also by visitors outside. While a Bundeswehr spokesman spoke of around 200 future employees at the beginning of the year, according to current… NDR-A job for 150 employees will be created.

A visualization of the new project on Ruensteen in Walsroder A27 Park.

The city of Walsrode welcomes the new project at home. “I am very pleased that the Kellergroup, as a developer, is realizing this pioneering facility in the A27 Park. We’re betting on one “Long-term partnership of all those involved at the Walsrode location, as has long existed with other institutions and companies based here,” said Walsrode’s mayor Helma Spöring in a press conference in March. Over time, more such central warehouses will follow at other locations in Germany. (nz)