Boris Pistorius wants to get the navy back on track. During a visit to Eckernförde, he goes diving – and talks about the future.

Eckernförde – For a long time, the lack of operational capability of German submarines was marine Object of ridicule and criticism. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) wants to change that. According to him, Investments in the Navy in view of the threat situation by Russia has become indispensable.

“That is why I will now be looking into the question in the second half of the year as to how and at what speed we can order the four additional Class 212CD submarines that we need,” the Defense Minister told reporters on Friday (July 19) during a visit to the Navy in Eckernförde, Schleswig-Holstein. How quickly this can actually happen remains to be seen, “also in light of further budget discussions,” Pistorius continued.

Defense Minister Pistorius wants to order more submarines – despite the hole in the federal budget

According to the German Press Agency (dpa) Two such boats have been ordered so far; there is also an option to buy four to six more. The order value for four more submarines could be up to almost four billion euros. Norway has also ordered four submarines. Deliveries to the Scandinavian country, with which Germany is cooperating closely on production, will begin in 2029. Germany will have to wait a little longer; the navy will not receive its first model until 2032.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) during his visit to the naval base in Eckernförde, Schleswig-Holstein. © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

Basically, the boat is based on the Class 212A, which the German Navy already uses, according to the portal t-online back then. Instead of 56 meters, the new models are 73 meters long; they are also wider and higher than their predecessors. However, this is by far not the only innovation on the submarineInstead of a periscope, an infrared camera, laser rangefinder, radar device and panoramic surveillance system are now installed, i.e. digital sensor systems.

Manufacturer Thyssenkrupp praises the new submarines: An important signal to Russia?

The camouflage properties have also been significantly improved. This is due to stealth technology in the optronic mast system, which makes the ship more difficult to locate. In addition, the slightly angular, diamond-like design of the underwater vehicle makes it more difficult to locate. Heavyweight torpedoes of the DM2A4 Seehecht type are to be used as armament. In addition, there is a missile-based defense system against threats from the air.

Manufacturer ‘thyssenkrupp Marine Systems’, which is responsible for the construction together with the Norwegian defense company ‘Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace’, considers the boats to be a good catch in any case. “The Norwegian and German navies get the most modern submarines the world, international and industrial cooperation will have a lasting impact on cooperation in the maritime sector and we have created capacity for our company,” said the company’s then chairman, Dr. Rolf Wirtz, after the order was placed in July 2021. According to the group, it is the largest in the company’s history. The total order value for all six submarines ordered so far is 5.5 billion euros.

Pistorius is “impressed” after diving: But problems with offspring are causing him concern

Pistorius apparently did not want to wait until 2032 and climbed into a Class 212A boat during his visit to Eckernförde. According to the ndr with U31 on diving station. “An experience that I enjoyed very much and that I will not forget any time soon,” said the defense minister afterwards, “impressed.” He was also shown a sea-based military evacuation operation.

According to the minister, the Navy has invested around 72 million euros in the infrastructure at the Eckernförde base over the past five years, as the dpa reported. “In the next few years, we will invest another 500 million euros here at the site, with a focus on hydraulic engineering measures,” Pistorius said. He was a little less optimistic about the Navy’s problems with recruiting young people. However, an online campaign by the squadron on the Baltic Sea was able to attract 50 people interested in an internship on board. (tpn)