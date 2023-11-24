Former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole and will be released from prison, 10 years after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. The athlete shot her multiple times through the bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013, later claiming he mistook her for a thief.

Pistorius, 37, was sentenced in 2016 to serve 13 years in prison. The parole board set his release date for January 5, 2024. Steenkamp’s mother did not object to bail but, in a letter to the parole board, said she wondered whether the “enormous problems of anger” of Pistorius were actually addressed in prison, adding that she would potentially be “concerned for the safety of any woman” who came into contact with him.

June Steenkamp chose not to attend the hearing today, in Atteridgeville Prison, near Pretoria in South Africa. Her husband and Reeva’s father, Barry, died earlier this year, and she said the strain on both of them was immense.