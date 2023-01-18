Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Split

Boris Pistorius (SPD) in his press statement shortly after the announcement that he would become the new Defense Minister. © Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

Boris Pistorius is technically not the first choice for the Ministry of Defence, says security expert Joachim Weber Merkur.de. Pistorius has already made a blunder.

Berlin/Bonn – On Tuesday (January 17), Boris Pistorius appeared before the press for the first time as Germany’s designated defense minister. The SPD man said a remarkable sentence: “The Ministry of Defense is a challenge even in times of peace, and in times when the Federal Republic of Germany is involved in a war – indirectly – even more so.”

Germany involved in a war? The Scholz government and the other NATO countries have done their best to avoid such a statement in relation to the Ukraine war. Pistorius, on the other hand, committed a “highly dangerous faux pas” in his first statement, says Dr. Joachim Weber, expert on security policy at the University of Bonn. “Through his addendum – indirectly – he was just able to catch him again, but something like that shouldn’t be repeated often,” Weber said on Wednesday Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. The blunder shows “that Pistorius is simply not familiar with security policy.”

dr Joachim Weber, expert on security policy at the University of Bonn. © Private

Pistorius not an expert in defense policy – “Scholz must not afford another total failure”

As far as expertise in defense issues is concerned, the previous interior minister of Lower Saxony does not appear to be the first choice. When announcing the personal details, Scholz tried to emphasize Pistorius’ good contacts with the Bundeswehr: Pistorius served himself and always had a good connection to the military. But that alone does not make the outgoing state interior minister an expert in defense policy. Security expert Weber also confirms this: “Anyone who reads Pistorius’ CV knows that he has never had anything to do with international security issues.”

Weber is therefore skeptical about the decision in favor of Pistorius: “After Christine Lambrecht, who did absolutely nothing in the Bundeswehr during her year in office, Scholz must not afford another total failure in this key department,” he warned. It is to be hoped that Pistorius will be provided with a technically experienced adviser – such is absolutely necessary in the defense department.

Pistorius could still turn out to be a suitable defense minister

Why does Scholz still rely on Pistorius after his bankruptcy with his predecessor Christine Lambrecht? The decisive factor is probably the personality of Lower Saxony’s interior minister: Pistorius is considered assertive and decisive, and he apparently enjoys great support in the SPD. In addition, as Minister of the Interior, he knows how to run a large apparatus.

“If he has a clear idea of ​​what needs to be done in the Ministry of Defense and is assertive at the same time, he could turn out to be a suitable man,” believes security expert Weber.

As far as expertise is concerned, however, other candidates who were highly valued beforehand would have been more obvious, says Weber: Eva Högl, who has been the military commissioner in the Bundestag for a year and a half and has demonstrated self-confidence and expertise. Or Siemtje Möller, Parliamentary State Secretary in the Ministry of Defence. However, both candidates may have lacked the political heavyweight that is needed to break up “the encrusted structures” of the Ministry of Defense and the Bundeswehr, according to Weber’s assessment.

New Secretary of Defense: Many challenges await Pistorius

The coming months will show whether Pistorius can master this challenge. The 62-year-old is scheduled to be sworn in on Thursday (January 19), then things will move on for him in quick succession: on Friday (January 20) the meeting of western Ukraine supporters in Ramstein, chaired by the USA, is due.

The pressure on Pistorius is great even before he takes office. The Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Melnyk and politicians from the Union, Greens and FDP expressly expect Pistorius to immediately agree to the delivery of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine – a decision that Chancellor Scholz will ultimately make.

Meanwhile, Boris Pistorius’ private life is also attracting great interest – after all, he was there for a long time with Doris-Schröder-Köpf, the ex-wife of former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. (smu)