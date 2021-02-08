South African athlete Oscar Pistorius, who is serving a sentence for murdering his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, will be eligible for parole from March 2023, as a court in South Africa has ruled.

The news was confirmed by the legal representative of the victim’s family, lawyer Tania Koen, who pointed out that the news is especially unfortunate for the Steenkamps because they met a few days before the anniversary of the murder (February 14), according to the local portal IOL reported on Monday.

The new date for Pistorius to be a candidate for parole was determined by the Supreme Court of Appeals of South Africa, when correcting a previous verdict that had not taken into account the 506 days that the athlete had previously served in prison.

This means that the broker could be eligible for the privilege of parole only a decade after the murder.

The final word on your release, however, will be with the Department of Correctional Services. of the South African Government.

“I trust that the department sees their situation with favorable eyes,” declared the athlete’s father, Henke Pistorius.

The government body in charge of the penitentiary system, for now, has limited itself to remembering that all prisoners in South Africa have the right to request conditional release after having served a minimum sentence, but that “does not guarantee” that it will be granted.

“It is a privilege that must be earned by following our prescriptions and, ultimately, according to the degree of preparation for social reintegration”, Singabakho Nxumalo, a spokesman for the department, explained in a statement.

Pistorius, 34, is serving a 15-year jail sentence for shooting and killing his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, at her Pretoria home on Valentine’s Day 2013.

He shot him four times through the closed bathroom door and, during the trial, tried unsuccessfully to defend that he panicked by mistaking Steenkamp for a thief who would have entered the apartment through the bathroom window.

Initially he was sentenced to six years in prison, as the judge considered that extenuating circumstances existed, butFollowing an appeal by the Prosecutor’s Office, the Supreme Court of South Africa increased the sentence in November 2017 to fifteen years, the minimum contemplated by South African law in murder cases.

The conditions for parole for that sentence are those that have now been reviewed, since the court had made the mistake of not counting 506 days that Pistorius had already served.

The correction was formalized with a administrative order issued by the Supreme Court of Appeals on January 21, but has now been made public.

Pistorius, born with a genetic problem that led his parents to decide to amputate both his legs below the knees when he was 11 months old,He achieved world fame by racing at the 2012 London Olympics on two carbon prostheses.