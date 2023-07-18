Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Pistorius continues to gain popularity as defense minister. Fewer and fewer are satisfied with the work of Chancellor Scholz and his government.

Berlin – During the traffic light government and Chancellor Olaf Scholz continue to lose popularity among the population, one minister stands out positively in the polls: Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. The latest results confirm Pistorius’ work once again. Since Scholz appointed him Minister of Defense, he has been riding a wave of popularity – unlike previous incumbents.

Defense Minister Pistorius is the most popular politician – Scholz and Habeck lose

Three out of ten Germans (29 percent) state that they are very satisfied with the defense minister’s work. As the only head of department, he has no negative net satisfaction. This was the result of a recent survey by the market and opinion research institute Ipsos. In second place in the popularity ranking follows Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, which, however, can only convince 18 percent. In May, one in five (20%) was still very satisfied with the work of the Green politician.

On the other hand, it looks much worse for Baerbock’s party colleagues Robert Habeck. According to Ipsos, 59 percent are very dissatisfied with the work of the Green Vice Chancellor. By far the biggest loser in the polls is Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. Only 13 percent of Germans are still very satisfied with Lauterbach, every second person (50%) rates his work very negatively.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius continues to ride a wave of popularity. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Also Chancellor Olaf Scholz loses more and more popularity. According to this, almost half of the population (49%) is very dissatisfied with Scholz and more than half of those surveyed (55%) state that they are currently very dissatisfied with the work of the traffic light coalition.

Pistorius possible recipe for success as defense minister: “He speaks plain language”

Almost from the beginning of his tenure Pistorius as the most popular politician in Germany. An expert on security policy at the University of Bonn has already explained hna.de from IPPEN.MEDIA his possible recipe for success. Pistorius speaks “plain language” and “above all, he often does what he says,” praised the security expert Dr. Joachim Weber. Although Pistorius resigned in the midst of Ukraine war started and had to face many challenges, he seems to be doing a lot right so far.

The ministerial post in the defense department is considered to be one of the most difficult of all. Many predecessors failed and seemed overwhelmed. With the office of defense minister Christina Lambrecht (SPD) According to observers, it never gets quite warm. During her short tenure, she was notable for her lack of expertise and several clumsinesses. According to their New Year’s Eve video, 77 percent of Germans supported Lambrecht’s dismissal. Lambrecht resigned a short time later.

Pistorius rides the wave of popularity – predecessors were less fortunate in office

Rudolf Scharping was also accused of instinctive clumsiness because he left the magazine Colorful with his partner, Countess Pilati, splashing around in the pool on Mallorca, while the Bundeswehr was about to go on a mission abroad in Macedonia.

Franz-Josef Jung subsequently resigned because of numerous communication breakdowns surrounding the Kundus air raid – after he had already moved to the Ministry of Labor. CSU politician Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg initially enjoyed great popularity as a former defense minister. Also because, unlike his predecessor, he spoke openly about “war” in Afghanistan and thus from the soul of the soldiers. But after his plagiarism scandal in his doctoral thesis, he had to resign after less than a year and a half.

Unlike Pistorius, previous defense ministers seemed overwhelmed

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) ended her term in office with that of ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel. Her decision to undertake the longest foreign assignment to date to end the Bundeswehr in Afghanistan, is still considered controversial. The ammunition affair and right-wing extremist incidents at the Bundeswehr Special Forces Command (KSK) also occurred during her tenure.

During her term of office, the current President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who is to become NATO boss, has been struggling with ongoing armaments problems and became involved in a consultant affair that is said to have cost the federal government millions. The costs for the renovation of the training ship “Gorch Fock” also exploded and the Federal Court of Auditors found von der Leyen partly to blame. (bohy)