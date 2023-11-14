Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Split

An investigation compares the German armed forces under Defense Minister Boris Pistorius with those in Great Britain and France.

Berlin – Boris Pistorius will be happy about the news: Conflict researchers see them armed forces In terms of equipment and operational readiness, it is roughly on a par with the armed forces of the two most important NATO allies in Europe. Just a few days ago a study explained Pistorius’ plans “largely failed”. What was meant was the reform in the Bundeswehr procurement system.

So is the Bundeswehr strong enough to deal with the threats of the current wars? was the question asked by the SPD Defense Minister. Pistorius responded to the harsh criticism. He may also respond to the new praise – even if it is phrased a bit awkwardly:

“Contrary to all claims, the Federal Republic is not incapable of defending itself and, in comparison to the armed forces of France and Great Britain, which are generally considered to be more operational and combat-effective, the Federal Republic maintains comparable armed forces in terms of armament, personnel strength (and expenditure of resources) and operational readiness,” says a study by the Bonn International Center for Conflict Studies (BICC). This was given to the news agency dpa on November 14th.

NATO: All members and expansion rounds View photo series

Study on the Bundeswehr: “Weapon system more modern”

The scientists evaluated publicly available data from the past three decades on behalf of Greenpeace. They state: “Overall, the Bundeswehr’s main weapon systems are significantly more modern than those of the two NATO partners.” Their core thesis: “The Bundeswehr has neither been cut for money nor is Germany in a position to make a comparable contribution to alliance defense as the two permanent members of the UN Security Council.”

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (r.) recently visited the Holzdorf air base. © Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa

“War-ready” Bundeswehr? Söder attacks Pistorius

CSU leader Markus Söder had recently sharply criticized Pistorius’ call for a war-ready Bundeswehr. “We think it’s really good when the Bundeswehr is finally strengthened. But we expressly do not share the federal government’s goal of being war-fighting and ready for war,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister.

“We think it’s a really unfortunate metaphor and also an unfortunate aim – Germany doesn’t want to go to war, Germany wants to be able to defend itself and wants to be defensive, but not enthusiastic about war,” emphasized Söder. (dpa/frs)