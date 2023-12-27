Home page politics

Putin's state media has found something to eat: Critical statements about Pistorius' work in the Bundeswehr are apparently also being heard in Russia.

Berlin – There are always discussions about the defense capability of the Bundeswehr. Since he took office Boris Pistorius (SPD) a lot of praise and approval for the work in the German army, but criticism of some projects is also growing.

Ralph Thiele, retired colonel and chairman of the Political-Military Society, warns against parts of the Bundeswehr strategy. In doing so, he unknowingly attracts the attention of media outlets that support… Wladimir Putin to report.

Pistorius' work for the Bundeswehr under criticism: even “blanker” since the Ukraine war

The Bundeswehr's personnel problem presents Pistorius with one of the biggest challenges. Thiele finds the “desired personnel planning unrealistic with regard to birth rates and established personnel recruitment procedures,” he said in an interview Focus. In order to increase the Bundeswehr's personnel, Pistorius initiated a debate about the return of compulsory military service. However, this suggestion is causing a lot of dissatisfaction.

Thiele also criticizes the unclear future planning of the Bundeswehr and the organization of the Federal Ministry of Defense. Planning problems appear to have a particular impact on the organization of equipment procurement. Pistorius recently announced a higher pace of procurement. The reform efforts have done little to meet evolving requirements, Thiele noted. The Bundeswehr has even been since the beginning of Ukraine war equipped even more “blank”.

Nevertheless, he also has words of praise: Pistorius has significantly improved the political leadership of the Bundeswehr and is characterized by clear and reliable words and actions.

Putin's state media takes up criticism of the Bundeswehr and the budget dispute

The criticism of the Bundeswehr apparently also reaches Russian media: the state news agency Tass aggravated The news on December 26th became a report that fits more closely with the Kremlin's view. The Thiele agency quoted from the Focus-Conversation that the Bundeswehr's equipment would not last long if Germany or a NATO country were attacked. The efforts of the Bundeswehr and the praising words of the retired general are impressive Tass but completely out.

The federal government's budget dispute was also taken up with regard to the fact that the dispute presented the traffic light coalition with challenges in supporting Ukraine. Tass also left out the agreement in the budget dispute and that Germany recently emphasized its support for Ukraine several times despite the budget crisis. On Thursday (December 21st), the EU announced the disbursement of another aid loan for Ukraine. As Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced, this is about the last 1.5 billion euros from a total of 18 billion euros in support program for 2023. This was agreed by the EU member states in December last year.

Pistorius wants to arm the Bundeswehr for a possible “defensive war”.

In the current surveys of Germany's most popular politicians, Pistorius is ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens). However, approval for the traffic lights is plummeting. Overall, Pistorius' work and his plans are apparently well received in Germany. These plans include, among other things, that Pistorius wants to make Germany “war-ready”.

Germany must also prepare for the fact that “in the worst case scenario we could be attacked.” In order to ensure that the Bundeswehr would be able to “wage a defensive war” in this case, a number of things would have to be adjusted and improved. Pistorius speaks, for example, of the ongoing optimization of the structures in the Ministry of Defense and considerations of how the Bundeswehr could become more attractive for applicants. (bohy)