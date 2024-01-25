Home page politics

Olaf Scholz and Boris Pistorius are the subject of much speculation.

Pistorius will soon be Chancellor – instead of Scholz: Rumors of a change in leadership persist. But the effect for the stumbling SPD would probably be small.

Berlin – One is quiet and moderate, the other is hands-on and clearly audible: Olaf Scholz and Boris Pistorius (both SPD) are at first glance very different politician characters. The Defense Minister seems to be better received with his demeanor at the moment. In the polls' rankings of politicians, he is usually the undisputed number one – some comrades in the SPD are said to have recently dreamed of a chancellor swap. But while the current incumbent rejects the rumors as a “fairy tale,” a current survey shows that Pistorius is only of limited use as an SPD hopeful.

New chancellor soon? According to the survey, Boris Pistorius is only of limited suitability as a driving force

Because with Boris Pistorius at the helm as the new chancellor, the SPD could only expect milder effects in the polls. This comes from a survey conducted by the Forsa opinion research institute for broadcasters RTL and n-tv out, the IPPEN.MEDIA is present.

Accordingly, the defense minister would only give his party a push of three percentage points in the mood of the Sunday question. This is not enough to get the SPD out of its permanent slump, the pollsters write in their latest newsletter.

Popularity is not enough: SPD remains in the polls despite Pistorius

According to the current Forsa survey, the SPD – without Pistorius at the helm – currently only manages 14 percent. This puts the Social Democrats on a par with the Greens (also 14 percent) and well ahead of the FDP (four percent). Nevertheless, the gap to the survey winners remains enormous.

The Union is clearly in the lead with 31 percent, followed by the AfD. After the secret meetings with right-wing extremists and the associated nationwide demonstrations against the right became known, the right-wing populists have had their mood dampened for the first time compared to previous weeks, but they are still firmly in second place ahead of all coalition parties.

The only glimmer of hope for the SPD in its permanent low: Boris Pistorius. The Lower Saxony has been in office as Defense Minister for a year and has been leading the ranking of the most popular politicians ever since. Against this background, rumors have arisen in recent weeks that there could possibly be a change in the Chancellery with a view to the federal election.

Pistorius instead of Scholz: Chancellor explicitly rules out resignation

Pistorius soon to be new chancellor? The rumors were so persistent that Scholz now felt compelled to deny it. In an interview with the weekly newspaper The time He dismissed the rumor as a “fairy tale”. And when asked whether he had recently considered resigning or asking for a vote of confidence, he answered with a resounding “no.” Previously, other leading parliamentary group members had rejected the reports of a chancellor swap as a “duck” and “nonsense” in media reports.

But regardless of the specific change of chancellor, there is great dissatisfaction with the current chancellor in the party and parliamentary group. In view of the ongoing quarrel in the coalition and the low polls, the Bundestag faction quoted Scholz for the report last week. Again Daily Mirror reported, citing meeting participants, that there was a lot of banging behind closed doors. A fifth of the MPs, around 41, are said to have registered speeches and accused the Chancellor of poor communication. The expectation: The head of government should appear tougher externally and say where things are going.

Rumors about a chancellor swap: Comrades remain dissatisfied – Scholz admits mistakes

After all, the Chancellor has now signaled that his party will be more forthcoming. While he is said to have responded to the allegations with long empty words at the parliamentary group meeting, Scholz has now publicly admitted mistakes in his policymaking. “As Chancellor, I bear responsibility for the government. Point. “So it would be absurd to say that I had nothing to do with it,” said the head of government Time and added: “Unfortunately, it has only rarely been possible to make important decisions without protracted public debates. We have to take credit for that, and I could have easily done without it.” When asked whether this was a form of self-criticism, Scholz said: “Yes.”

But is that enough? Can the Chancellor get out of his skin? Many Germans are apparently growing longing for a change. According to a recent report from the PictureAccording to a survey published in the newspaper, two thirds of German citizens want Pistorius to be the new chancellor. But while publicly the image that has emerged is of a minister who speaks plainly and wants to bring the ailing Bundeswehr into shape with his we-have-to-become-fit-for-war slogans, there are also doubts internally about his suitability for chancellor.

Pistorius is also considered unsuitable for chancellor in parts of the SPD: “Thinking in long lines” is missing

Pistorius is doing good government work, but for the chancellor format he lacks both “long-line thinking” and Scholz’s passion for work, he quoted Daily Mirror most recently some SPD politicians. And critical tones have also recently come from the opposition. After a year in office, Pistorius shone primarily as an announcement minister, but had not yet achieved any real reforms, it was said from the CDU.

In this respect, the SPD seems to be in a dilemma. But the party leader does not want to lose optimism. Lars Klingbeil finally reacted with a slogan of perseverance. “The Chancellor – I am optimistic and also certain – will fight his way back this year,” he said last weekend (January 20th/21st) in a conversation with the World.

Klingbeil's advice: less strife within the traffic light coalition and a political focus on the “working middle”. As examples, the chairman cited, among other things, the commuter allowance, affordable rents and “decent” wages. “These are all points,” says Klingbeil, “where I am very, very sure that trust can be regained.” (jkf)