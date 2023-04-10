Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier and Erkan Pehlivan

Boris Pistorius (SPD) is cutting jobs in the Bundeswehr, and more are to follow. There is now unrest among the officers. For some, the new minister is too brash.

Berlin – The new one is cracking down: During his short term in office, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) has already set a number of exclamation points. His personnel policy in particular caused a stir last week. Because the minister put some high-ranking soldiers on the sidelines. The bold demeanor is well received by the population – but apparently less so in his own ministry.

According to a report by Picture-Zeitung the grumbling about Pistorius is noticeably louder. Some employees were particularly upset that the dismissals had been announced to the media in advance. “That’s not how you treat deserving soldiers,” the paper quoted an insider as saying.

Boris Pistorius (SPD): Defense Minister upsets the Bundeswehr with personnel restructuring

The background to the anger is the recent personnel decision by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. The new minister had fired Eberhard Zorn (63), inspector general for many years, and thus the highest-ranking soldier. The head of the procurement office, Gabriele Korb (61), responsible for all weapons and equipment purchases, surprisingly had to vacate her post last week. Pistorius was reacting to the sluggish reform efforts within the Bundeswehr.

Reform of the Bundeswehr: For Pistorius, “the obituary notice process” was the trigger for restructuring

The SPD politician apparently made the decision to do so just a few days after taking office, after an obituary notice for a deceased employee had been placed on his desk for approval. “The ad had already been signed off by a number of high-ranking bodies, but nobody wanted to take responsibility for the final okay,” writes the Picture. Pistorius obviously decided to put an end to the so-called “diffusion of responsibility”. Above all, decisions should be made faster before they are passed around the ministry until either nothing happens or everything ends up with him. The defense minister is said to have later even explained the “obituary notice process” to traffic light politicians.

However, the dismissal of General Inspector Zorn does not seem to have gone down well with the officers, since he was very popular with the troops. The firing of the head of procurement also causes resentment in the troops. Her previous deputy Annette Lehnigk-Emden is said to have only learned from the press that she will be the new boss. No one in a management position can now be sure not to be fired, it said.

Pistorius and the military: Bundeswehr officers like “Like rabbits in front of a snake”

There are also rumors about Armament State Secretary Benedikt Zimmer (61). Every few days he reads in the media that he too is to be relieved of his duties. Because the Secretary of State was not in his office around the end of March, rumors spread that he was about to be fired. Zimmer attended his father’s funeral. “Pistorius needs to get the lid on all the speculation. Everyone sits here like rabbits in front of a snake,” she quotes Picture a general.

According to media reports, a department head meeting is now planned for April 18, and two days later Pistorius wants to announce his restructuring plans at an extraordinary staff meeting. Then the management area in the Ministry of Defense should be cut. 160 of the 370 jobs are to be eliminated. Pistorius reported back from his Easter vacation on Thursday and wrote to all soldiers and civilian employees asking for their trust. “I will communicate personnel changes in top positions transparently. I emphasize this in particular in the face of numerous speculations”.

Criticism and praise for the planning and management staff

Pistorius set up a planning and management staff for the restructuring, which Brigadier General Christian Freuding (51) is to lead. The problem: the department heads are three-star generals. Freuding, on the other hand, only has one star. Power struggles among the officers are thus inevitable. In addition, the officials in the Federal Ministry do not like the fact that the management and planning staff is staffed by a soldier.

Freuding had previously been head of the special staff for Ukraine in the Defense Ministry and had also accompanied Pistorius on his trip to Kiev. The officer practically coordinates German military aid. He was previously the commander of Panzer Lehrbrigade 9 in Munster. Again and again Freuding has publicly analyzed and explained the military developments in Ukraine.

Fired generals: Pistorius is backed in the Bundestag

Pistorius’ decision was welcomed by the Bundestag last Thursday. “Even as head of the situation center in Ukraine, Christian Freuding coped with the challenging task with determination and informed about the situation with a pleasant mixture of necessary clarity and empathy,” explained the chairwoman of the defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP). “Therefore, with his calm and stringent manner, he is an excellent choice for this important post.”

Nevertheless, Pistorius’ actions have now caused a lot of fuss. Various associations and staff councils have already announced that they will not accept lone personnel decisions at the head of the company without comment. So Pistorius has restless weeks ahead. It is unclear whether he will get through with his line.

Reform of the Bundeswehr: Is Pistorius falling into the same trap as von Guttenberg?

Most recently, the minister’s bold demeanor had gained him respect among the population. After only three months in office, he has risen to become one of the most popular politicians. But that doesn’t help when the Bundeswehr is turned inside out. One of his predecessors had to experience this in office.

Again Business Insider reported, comparisons with former Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (CSU) are already being made in the Defense Ministry. Initially there was a similar amount of euphoria about the Bavarian in the squad as there is now with Pistorius. But the many advance praise did not help Guttenberg. In 2011, Guttenberg failed not only because of the plagiarism affair but also because of a Bundeswehr reform, which to this day has not been particularly well received by the Bundeswehr. (ep/jkf/dpa)