Pistorius wants to find out about the progress of the Arctic Defender 2024 exercise. (Photo current) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The far north is of geostrategic importance for NATO. On the way to the NATO summit, the Minister of Defense visited German soldiers in Alaska, who are training there with partners.

Fairbanks – Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) has arrived in Alaska to visit German soldiers before the start of the NATO summit. The minister landed in Fairbanks on Sunday (local time), where he wanted to find out about the progress of the Arctic Defender 2024 exercise. Fighter pilots from several countries are practicing air warfare operations in Alaska under NATO standards together with the USA and under German leadership. The assumption is an attack on the alliance and the alliance case (“Article 5”), in which an attack on one or more allies is repelled together. The Air Force began the large-scale Pacific Skies 24 exercise complex for the deployment of aircraft far beyond Europe in mid-June. The NATO summit with celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the defense alliance begins on Tuesday in Washington. dpa