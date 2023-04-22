Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Split

An appearance by Defense Minister Pistorius on ZDF reaches Russia: Russian media report prominently – and ex-President Medvedev warns Germany.

Berlin/Moscow – An appearance by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) in Maybrit Illner’s political talk Russia for vortex: Russian media reported prominently on Pistorius’ statements. A report about the German defense minister appeared on the homepage of the state news agency Ria Nowosti at times at the top. And Russia’s ex-president and current vice-president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, also commented on Pistorius – in the usual hardliner manner.

Russia’s ex-president Dimitri Medvedev (left) responded to a statement by Boris Pistorius on “Maybrit Illner” on Twitter. © Imago (montage)

Pistorius on ZDF: Limited attacks on Russia “completely normal”

Background: Pistorius had in the ZDF program Maybrit Illner When asked about possible red lines in the Ukraine war, he considered limited attacks by Ukraine on Russian territory in the fight against the invasion to be acceptable. It is “completely normal” in such a military conflict “that the attacked person also moves into enemy territory, for example to block supply routes,” said the SPD politician on Thursday evening

“As long as no cities, no civilians, no civilian areas are attacked, you will have to accept that,” Pistorius continued. “Not gladly, but it is part of it, for example to prevent supply routes.”

Medvedev calls Pistorius “Kraus” and threatens a parade in Berlin

On Friday (April 21), Russia’s ex-president Medvedev responded to this on Twitter. “To Pistorius the herb,” ​​he captioned his tweet, before writing, “The German defense minister, without really thinking about it, trumpeted something about military operations on our territory. He certainly envies the glory of the warlords of the Third Reich.” Medvedev continued menacingly: “Well, he actually has a historical omen to remember. The German who wants to attack Russia must be ready for our parade in Berlin.”

Pistorius at Maybrit Illner: The Russian Duma is also reacting – MPs are calling for criminal proceedings

Also the Russian State Duma react to Pistorius, like the Russian propaganda channel Radio Sputnik reported: “Pistorius’ words caused outrage in the State Duma,” it said. Vice-Chairman Mikhail Sheremet declared that the German Defense Minister’s statements about attacks on Russia were “a manifestation of fascism.” “I’m sure we shouldn’t leave this unanswered,” said the Russian MP, who even called for criminal proceedings to be instituted against Pistorius.

Pistorius on attacks on Russia: Ukraine is also reacting – and warning

Also from the Ukraine there was a reaction to Pistorius’ appearance: Anton Geraschenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior, warned Germany and Poland in a Twitter post and linked an excerpt from a Russian propaganda program. Gerashenko wrote: “Russian propagandists want to attack NATO countries after Boris Pistorius said that the Ukrainian army could attack Russian territories.”

In the linked television report, a guest on a Russian political talk show says that what Pistorius says “applies to both sides”. “So we can also meet Germany? Ramstein, Rzeszów Airport in Poland?” With his statements, Pistorius justifies “acts of Russian sabotage on territories in Germany and Poland”.

Pistorius rejects certain weapons in the Ukraine war

Pistorius also made it clear to Maybrit Illner on Thursday evening that when making decisions about arms deliveries to Kiev, the West must keep in mind “how this war is being fought”: “If Ukraine demands certain types of bombs that are banned worldwide, then it must you say no.” Ukraine had demanded cluster munitions and phosphorus incendiary weapons. (smu with material from dpa)