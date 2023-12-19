Home page politics

Germany takes responsibility: By permanently stationing troops in Lithuania, the Bundeswehr is strengthening NATO's defense capability.

Vilnius – For the first time since the Second World War, Germany will station troops abroad again. The Federal Minister of Defense signed corresponding plans Boris Pistorius (SPD) on Monday in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. This is a “historic moment” that marks a “milestone” for both countries, said Pistorius. The basic document “Roadmap” specifies what is necessary for the permanent stationing of up to 5,000 Bundeswehr personnel on NATO's eastern flank.

The NATO partners Germany and Lithuania want to have the new German combat brigade in the Baltic Republic fully operational by 2027. For a robust and combat-ready brigade, extensive infrastructure should be built in Rudninkai near the capital Vilnius and in Rukla near Kaunas.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visits German soldiers for a Christmas party in Rukla, Lithuania. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Pistorius describes the Lithuania deployment as “new territory for the Bundeswehr”

Pistorius emphasized that this was “new territory for the Bundeswehr”. “Never before has the Bundeswehr, Germany, permanently stationed troops outside of Germany, with an integral part of soldiers.” In the past it was “always temporary, rotating assignments”.

Anusauskas also spoke of a “historic decision for both Lithuania and Germany” that would significantly strengthen the defense potential. In addition, this long-term commitment by Germany will increase NATO's deterrence and collective defense capability. “Russia’s aggressive policy is the biggest threat to us,” said the Lithuanian Defense Minister. In these times you have to be “ready for anything,” he added.

“Germany is aware of the new security policy situation: by stationing a combat brigade in Lithuania, we are taking on the leadership role and responsibility in the alliance,” Pistorius said in a statement notice quoted.

Bundeswehr in Lithuania: combat troop battalions from North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria

The brigade will be formally set up in 2025, material and the number of troops are expected to increase, especially by 2026. In the paper, this process is referred to as a “transitional phase”, in which the brigade is already being led from Lithuania, while further preparations are to be made in Germany. Technical details still need to be clarified.

What is certain is that two combat troop battalions from North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria will be relocated as the core of the new brigade. A third battalion will be added to the multinational NATO battle group (eFP). There are also logisticians, medical soldiers, communications experts and administrative staff. Exact information about the necessary weapons purchases and the costs of the project are still being examined. According to Pistorius, a brigade in Germany costs between 25 and 30 million euros per month.

Focus on the Suwalki gap: Bundeswehr should provide Lithuania with support

Lithuania, on the other hand, will provide the necessary military and civilian infrastructure for the troops and their families for the deployment: “We will work together to ensure that they have access to education, health and other services in their native language,” said Anusauskas. It should also be ensured that the relatives can integrate into the Lithuanian labor market. The Lithuanian minister said he was confident that German soldiers and their families would soon become an “integral part of our society.”

Lithuania borders on Russia's ally Belarus and to the Russian Baltic Sea enclave of Kaliningrad. A narrow land corridor runs west between the two – the so-called Suwalki Gap, where fighting could break out in the event of an attack. Germany's deployment of troops is intended to strengthen NATO's presence in the sensitive zone. (nak/dpa)