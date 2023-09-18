Home page politics

Germany is putting together another aid package for Ukraine. Defense Minister Pistorius announced further deliveries of weapons and ammunition.

Berlin – Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) announced new aid for Ukraine worth 400 million euros. The minister explained this on Monday in an interview with the Picture-Newspaper. However, the “Taurus” cruise missiles requested by Kiev are not included in the package. The package contains “explosive ammunition, mortar ammunition, mine rockets. Because ammunition is what Ukraine needs most in its defense against the brutal war of aggression,” said Pistorius, justifying the move. Armored vehicles and mine clearance systems as well as electricity and heat generators are also to be delivered.

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced further military aid for Ukraine. © Thomas Banneyer/dpa

Pistorius announces arms deliveries – no more “Taurus” cruise missiles

When asked about the delivery of “Taurus” cruise missiles in the Ukraine war, the Defense Minister responded evasively. “It is the duty of the entire federal government to weigh every arms delivery very carefully. A large number of political, legal, military and technical aspects need to be clarified,” said Pistorius. The current aim of support is to focus on the Leopard 2 main battle tanks and the IRIS T air defense system.

The defense minister’s announcement came the day before the so-called Ukraine contact group met at the US Ramstein air base in Rhineland-Palatinate on Tuesday. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has invited counterparts and high-ranking military representatives from around the world to discuss Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has been ongoing since June. It is the 13th meeting in the so-called Ramstein format since April 2022. Pistorius had to cancel his participation due to a corona infection. (fd with afp)