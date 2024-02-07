Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Pistorius warns in Serbia of a spiral of escalation with Kosovo. Serbian President Vučić reacts angrily to the words, but gives his word.

Belgrade – Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius is currently on a Balkan trip. A big topic is the tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. On Wednesday (February 7), the Defense Minister was a guest in Serbia and spoke to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić about stability in the region. However, Vučić does not want to let Germany dictate anything to him.

Pistorius and Vučić have a “fierce exchange of blows”

Pistorius had called on Vučić to help reduce new tensions in the Balkans. “We must work together to prevent a spiral of escalation from occurring, regardless of whoever controls it. We must do everything we can to ensure that tensions are not inflamed,” was the minister’s appeal at the meeting in Belgrade, as the dpa news agency writes. The starJournalist Miriam Hollstein, who was at the two politicians' press conference, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) about a “fierce exchange between Pistorius and Vučić.”

The Serbian president, who is considered nationalist, reacted to the SPD politician's warning words. “Why are we even looking for dialogue with Serbia?” Hollstein quoted Vučić as saying. He emphasized that nothing could be imposed or ordered on him. “Neither from Washington, Moscow, Berlin or any other place,” said Vučić. Pistorius previously warned the Serbian president and other actors in the region: “There is no path to the European Union through conflicts in this region.”

Kosovo-Serbia tensions: Pistorius increases – Vučić is left with a question

Vučić also spoke about Germany's military assistance in Kosovo. “According to which act of international law may Kosovo be armed?” asked the Serbian president. Pistorius wants to increase the Bundeswehr's presence as part of the NATO Kosovo Forces (KFOR) mission. When asked by Vučić, Pistorius explained that Germany also supplies military material to Serbia. These are not offensive weapons, they are about the right to self-defense.

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (l.) speaks during a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić (r). © Soeren Stache/dpa

Pistorius criticism of Serbia: Vučić reacts “pretty angry”

Pistorius spoke of a “very fruitful, open exchange” between the politicians, which also discussed the situation in Bosnia and the ongoing secessionist tendencies of the Bosnian Serbs. According to Hollstein, Pistorius also incorporated his criticism into the context. The journalist writes that he emphasized Serbia's economic partnership and “great potential”. Psychologically, the embedding was “not clumsy,” but the Serbian president “reacted quite angrily,” said Hollstein. Despite Pistorius' words, Vučić remained diplomatic in his choice of words.

Vučić also explained that there are different views on Kosovo and other issues, but his country is interested in stability. “Serbia will not surprise anyone with military measures,” he said. “My word is worth more than any signature.” (vk with dpa)