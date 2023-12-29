Los Angeles (AFP)

The Boston Celtics, the leaders in the Eastern Conference standings, and the one with the best record in the NBA, came back from afar and turned a 21-point deficit against the Detroit Pistons into a 128-122 victory after overtime, inflicting on their visitors the twenty-eighth defeat in a row. .

After becoming the first team to suffer 27 consecutive defeats during one season, by losing to the Brooklyn Nets, the Pistons recorded their name in the league’s records in a negative number, which no one would ever want to equal the longest losing streak in history.

The Pistons are now at the same distance from the Philadelphia 76ers, which suffered 28 consecutive defeats between the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons, while the Celtics continued their brilliance at home by achieving their 15th victory out of 15 matches they have played so far, strengthening their lead in the Eastern Conference and the overall standings by 24. Winning 30 matches.

The last loss was different from its predecessors for the Pistons, as it seemed on its way to only its third victory this season, after leading its host by 21 points, 66-45, during the second quarter, but the Celtics remedied the situation in the third quarter, which they won in their favor 35-16, entering the final quarter. tied with its guest 82-82.

The Celtics did not succeed in thwarting the resolve of their guest, who led by 4 points on two occasions during the fourth quarter, and after the home team advanced by 6 points, with about two minutes remaining thanks to a basket from Jason Tatum and a hat-trick by Latvian Kristaps Porzingis, the Pistons refused to surrender, and forced an extension thanks to Croatian Bojan. Bogdanovic, who equalized 108-108.

But coach Monty Williams' team bowed in the extra period 14-20, after being unable to stop Derrick White, during which he scored 10 of his 23 points.

Now, the Pistons are trying not to become the longest losing streak in the history of the league, when they host the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, in a match that, if they lose, will put them at the same distance from the American football team, the Chicago Cardinals, which holds the record for the longest losing streak in sports. Great North America (29 between 1942 and 1945).

In the absence of Jaylen Brown, Porzingis (35 points and rebounds), Tatum (31 with 7 rebounds and 10 assists), and White (23 points) were the best among the Celtics, who achieved their fourth win in a row, and their ninth in the last 10 games, while Cade Cunningham was “ 31 points with 6 rebounds and 9 assists,” Jayden Ivey “22 with 10 rebounds,” and Bogdanovic “17 with 12 rebounds and 6 assists” are the best in the Pistons ranks.

In Minneapolis, Anthony Edwards excelled by scoring 44 points, and Frenchman Rudy Gobert added 20 with 11 rebounds in the twenty-third win for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who benefited from the absence of Slovenian Luka Doncic due to thigh pain for his guest, the Dallas Mavericks, to defeat the latter 118-110, achieving their victory. The thirteenth in 14 matches he played at home.

The Timberwolves, who imposed their dominance in the match, starting in the middle of the third quarter, after scoring 15 points compared to only 3 for their guest, strengthened their lead in the Western Conference, and remained one game behind the Celtics, who have the best record in the league.

In other notable matches, the defending champion Denver Nuggets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 142-105 in a perfect evening for its Serbian star, Nikola Jokic, who succeeded in all 11 of his shots, ending the match with 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Charlotte Hornets 133-112, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-105, the Miami Heat beat the Golden State Warriors 114-102, the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Utah Jazz 112-105, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls 120-104. .