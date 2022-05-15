Pistoia, candidate of the Lega describes April 25 as a national mourning

“Lorenzo Berti, former founder of CasaPound and today a candidate of the League in support of Alessandro Tomasi in Pistoia, describes on social media April 25 as ‘the most squalid day of the year’ and the date of ‘national mourning’. Thus Liberation from Fascism It was a disgrace, according to him. Declarations unacceptable for any democratic citizen. And what does Tomasi say that he re-nominates himself to represent the Pistoians with such characters who will be found on the ballot paper next to his name? this kind are unacceptable and indecent. It cannot be postponed. History teaches us that we absolutely must remain vigilant and not neglect these warning signs “. Thus Emiliano Fossi, coordinator of the secretariat of the Tuscan Democratic Party, on the Instagram post of Lorenzo Berti, candidate of the League in support of Alessandro Tomasi in Pistoia, who describes April 25 as “the most squalid day of the year” and the date of “national mourning “.

Municipal: Lega commissioner dissociates himself from Pistoia candidate

“Compared to what was declared by the candidate Lorenzo Berti, I can only completely disassociate myself from these statements”. Thus the deputy of the Lega Maurizio Carrara, municipal commissioner in Pistoia del Carroccio. “For my part, a harsh condemnation, first of all as the guardian of democracy – he continues -. Our history and the values ​​of freedom that founded our country are the basis of our education and the pillars that guide us every day. This is not ‘just my thought but it is what guides all those who have decided to put their face on it during these elections “. For Carrara, “the responsibility for one’s actions is, and remains even in this circumstance, personal. At this moment, as municipal commissioner of the Lega in Pistoia, I have the duty to protect all the other 31 candidates, men and women who actively participate in the democratic life of the city and the country, who believe in its founding values ​​and who respect them every day with their work and their actions “.

Read also:

Wheat war unleashed by Putin: famine alarm. And the rice rears up …

When China gets bigger, NATO threatens to bomb

Hacker attacks, Italy unprotected: let’s hire those who know the Blockchain well

Polls, Giorgia Meloni stretches on Enrico Letta’s Pd. And Salvini grows …

Italy rescued from the 2022 World Cup and Ecuador excluded from FIFA: the fans dream

Dead Onida, former president of the Consulta. The memory: that time in the editorial office of Affari … VIDEO

Hera, Concordia researchers meet 2000 high school students

Campari Soda, partnership to support young design creatives