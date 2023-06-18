TO after three years, Pistoia Basket returns to Serie A. The “Destinazione Paradiso”, the song adopted as a chorus by the fans for the final part of the season, is an early summer night at the Pala Gianni Asti in Turin. After the only defeat in game 3, the Tuscans gave another squeeze to the defense and in game 4, won 61-73, closed an A2 playoff final 3-1 fought on every possession.