Floor collapses during wedding party: 60 injured

They were both transported to the emergency room of the San Jacopo hospital in Pistoia the two spouses who were celebrating their wedding in the Giaccherino convent, on the hills of Pistoia, where the attic collapsed in the late afternoon, causing over sixty injuries, of which 5 are in serious conditions.

The two young spouses, both twenty-six years old, they had marriedor on Saturday morning in Florence and after the ceremony they moved together with the guests to the former historic convent on the hills of Pistoia for the wedding banquet which then continued with a series of dances inside the structure, organized to host ceremonies and events.

Also involved in the collapse, they were taken to the emergency room in Pistoia but their conditions do not cause any concern. Both were held in two beds next to each other, but they certainly didn't hope to spend their wedding night like this.

