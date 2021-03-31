We intensely seek to build trust ties as a symbol of recognition, containment and love. The feeling we have when we connect to this feeling is one of happiness. What happens when the concept of trust is overrated, when so much expectation is placed on bonding trust? What happens to us emotionally? The pistanthrophobia is a irrational and exaggerated fear, in relation to trust in other people (mainly in relationships, but also in family, friends or work colleagues).

The confidence is a bet on the actions of another person and compliance with agreements. This allows to lower the level of anxiety and uncertainty, thus developing positive interpersonal relationships, based on recognition and respect for the other.

Here a super important concept comes into play: the self-confidence. Direct passport to the construction of assertive emotional bonds, it allows us to relate to the other person “as it is” (from acceptance and respect) and not from as we would “like” it to be, thus modifying our expectation and level of frustration in the links.

This concept is a turning point to avoid suffering from this syndrome, which is related to feelings of distrust and generalized disappointment, and entails that the person suffering from it avoids new ties and / or cuts them abruptly. Why? For fear of living this feeling of disappointment again.

It is possible that at some point in your life you feel disappointed by a partner: it is a process, and it is natural that this is the case. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

Some features to detect it:

They are introverts who find it difficult to establish deeper bonds where there is a greater emotional commitment.

The feeling of mistrust turns into an obsession.

Avoidant behaviors appear. Mostly, in relation to social contacts for fear of rejection and / or criticism.

It is possible that at some point in your life you feel disappointed by a partner, friend and / or someone in the workplace, and that there are situations that awaken you anger, anguish and / or sadness for a period. It is a process, and it is natural. Whether the person can take it as an apprenticeship, or not, is an aspect that may have to do with the possible development of this pathology.

Self-confidence is the direct passport to building assertive emotional bonds. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

Pistanthrophobia in first person

Cynthia is a 37 year old woman. She comes to the office very angry and disappointed. In the first consultation, he begins to relate a series of situations that begin in his 20s. A luck of betrayals and disappointments of friends, couples and office colleagues.

This made her no longer trust men, that she only had one friend and that she worked in an accounting firm for 5 years… She wanted to leave three years ago, because “it is a place that I cannot grow. I have a hard time getting up every morning and spending so many hours there doing what I don’t like. But after everything I suffered, I feel safe there, they never played against me, they value me. Although you never know … “.

Trapped in a justification list, embraced by the belief: “Every time I trust again, the same thing always happens to me. I already learned, I prefer to keep what I have and not continue to suffer ”.

In this mental scheme, the person gets trapped Between the life you choose to have and the one you keep dreaming about. After several situations crossed by frustration, leaving, guilt and / or sustained anger at these beliefs and emotions, you get trapped in repetition as the only way.

Pistatrophobia, when a betrayal can make us sick. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

3 Strategies That Can Help Deactivate Pistanthrophobia

– The power of acceptance

Can express what you feel in front of the conflictive situation with the person with whom you lived it or with your containment network. Beyond whether you tell everything or not, the important thing is to be able to express yourself, as you can and to whom you can, even in written form. Do you remember the diary you had when you were a kid? The one in which you wrote everything and kept it under a thousand keys hiding it as the most precious treasure? Expressing it is the first step of acceptance and the process of healing.

– Emotional stabilizer

Naturalize sadness, anxiety and / or fear as part of a grieving process in the face of loss. It helps you reconnect with yourself and have a perspective different from the situation.

– “Personalized” Kaizen Philosophy

It is a methodology based on continuous improvement, whose origin is in Japan after the Second World War. The principle that governs it is that putting together a strategy of continuous and small improvements is more effective than thinking about a big change that can end up blocking us. Thinking from this place allows us make small changes that become new habits, being able to run from the emotional swamp. For example, try to share something that worries you with someone important to you, delegate some tasks to him. The important thing is to reconnect with the feeling of trust.

Get out of the “uncomfortable comfort zone”

Martin Heidegger, a German philosopher, tells us that one of the traits that characterizes the human being is uncertainty, which makes us vulnerable and insecure, bringing with it an emotional black cloud of anxiety and fear that makes us feel in constant danger.

Confidence is a bet to project ourselves, to growth, to our emotional freedom. It is a construction that we make from learning our choices, measuring costs and benefits, beyond the results. Developing self-confidence is one of the most valuable cards in the game of life.

Stop in front of your feelings of anguish, anxiety, guilt and / or fear and create strategies to deal with them. Start encouraging yourself to get out of the “uncomfortable comfort zone”: that place that you feel good because you suppose it’s all under control because you already know what can happen to you and you know how to solve it, regardless of whether it is what is good for you.

To stay anchored there is to stay embraced by fear and insecurity, mortgaging your dreams and desires. In short, as the phrase says: “Life has many options, you don’t always have to choose the one that seems best, but the one that makes you happy.”

By Adriana Waisman, psychologist specializing in addictive behaviors and anxiety disorders. On Instagram, @licadrianawaisman.

