Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Friday, May 7, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces he is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your environment, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Friday, May 7

You will not be able to silence those screams within you anymore. Begin to face your fears and take responsibility for your actions.

Health: Free yourself from the pressure of being dominated and conditioned by your environment. Otherwise you will not be able to develop your personality.

Love: Don’t let fear of commitment ruin what can be the love of your life. Ask him for the time you need.

Money: Mediocrity is a common evil that distinguishes the rest of the world from the specials. Seek to stand out from others.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

