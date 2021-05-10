Know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Monday, May 10, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces he is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your environment, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Monday, May 10

You will be the source of comfort for a close family member who will have a serious dilemma. Try to do your best to help him.

Health: Time is our only ally and our greatest enemy. In another way, make sure you take advantage of it in the best possible way.

Love: You must show how much you have matured in order to earn a second chance with your partner. Put everything of yourself.

Money: Make sure to specify all the activities scheduled for today, as you will have serious delays towards the evening.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

Consultation the horoscope for all zodiac signs.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.