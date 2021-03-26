Know the predictions and What does the horoscope hold for Pisces this Friday, March 26, 2021 in matters of health, love and money.

Pisces he is understanding, compassionate, and impressionable. As it has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt its susceptibility. Pisces needs restraint to feel safe – that helps them relax and trust. You need to believe in something higher, you are empathic with your surroundings, you feel love and compassion for all beings on earth, you have a great amount of imagination but, sometimes, you lack a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Friday, March 26

Love stakes will have you tense today. You start to lose your patience and the day is shaping up to be complicated.

Health: Investigate the why of things. Do not accept final results without first understanding how it has come to that.

Love: Silence time and distances. Respect the space of the other but do not allow them to permanently move away from you.

Money: You are finally witnessing the end of a lousy economic streak. It is time to start your campaign to generate savings.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, like that of Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

